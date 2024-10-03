Smash It Up: 2024-10-03

Written by on October 3, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Remains – Dont Look Back
  3. Thee Dead Heets – Blood, Suite & Tie
  4. The Dagoes – Do It For Mama
  5. Rancid Vat – Born To Lose
  6. Ten Can Riot – Stabbing In The Ally (With Rilen)
  7. The Zeros – Main Street Brat
  8. The Zeros – Handgrenade Heart
  9. Fear And Loathing – My Life Is A Party
  10. Smallpox Confidential – Snout
  11. Sniffin Glue – Work Bullshit
  12. Hate Force Five – Dont Check In
  13. Dead Kennedys – Rawhide
  14. Iron Sheiks – Tour Of Duty
  15. The Prisoners – Go To Him
  16. Eater – Thinking Of The USA
  17. The Screaming Believers – Is Vic There
  18. The Saints – Ostralia
  19. Madam Supertrash – Wreck
  20. Motorhead – Ironhorse/Born To Lose
  21. The Open Mind – Magic Potion
  22. The Damned – Neat Neat Neat
  23. Electric Eeels – Agitated
  24. Chrome – TV As Eyes
  25. Chelsea – Right To Work
  26. Slaughter And The Dogs – Where Have All The Bootboys Gone
  27. The Slits – Number One Enemy
  28. Nitwitz – Bad Chemistry
  29. Adam West – C’mon And Bludgeon Me
  30. Zombie Giuliani – War Is A Crime
  31. TV Violence – They Eat Scum
  32. Troubles – Haunting
  33. Kuken – Pissbottle
  34. Frightwig – Aging Sux
  35. The MagGuffins – Doomsday Clock
  36. Crawdaddys – I Can Never Tell
  37. Raw Power – She Creatures Of The Hollywood Hills
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-10-03

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2024-10-03

Current track

Title

Artist