Smash It Up: 2024-09-26

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Deniz Tek – Oh Well
  3. Radio Birdman – Do The Pop
  4. The Holy Curse – City Kids
  5. Velvet Haze – Last Day On Earth
  6. Cold Sun – Twisted Flower
  7. Madam Super Trash – Old Skin For New
  8. Cull The Band – Serpent’s Kiss
  9. The Dils – Mr Big
  10. Beef – Second Hand Toe Jam
  11. The Mystery Lights – In The Street
  12. Van Ruin – Let Me Down
  13. Alternative TV – How Much Longer
  14. X – We’re Desperate
  15. Where’s The Pope – Pizza To Go
  16. Hot Tomatoes – Cut Throat Business
  17. Rollins Band – Get Some Go Again
  18. The Ruts – Dope For Guns
  19. Stiff Little Fingers – Johnny Was
  20. Twenty Second Sect – UXB
  21. Meat – Lost Weekend
  22. The Saints – Lost And Found
  23. Die Bruke – Pinner City Youth
  24. The Mark Of Cain – The Hammer
  25. Damn The Torpedoes – Beat Out The Lies
  26. The Spaced – Four Wheel Driver
  27. Kitchen People – Girlfriend Doesnt Like Rock And Roll
  28. The Snookys – Cop Guy
  29. The Loons – Memories Have Faces
  30. The Fadeaways – Sorry
  31. The Easybeats – Heaven And Hell
  32. Shrimpwitch – Minimum Chips
  33. Piss Factory – Bug
  34. The Schrapnells – My Mom Is Hot
  35. Fear And Loathing – State I’m In
  36. The Jackets – Shadows Of Sound
