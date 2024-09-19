Smash It Up: 2024-09-19

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Savage Resurrection – Thing In E
  3. The Seeds – Satisfy You (Single Mix)
  4. The Out Cast – Long Tall Sally
  5. Angie Pepper – Blind Night Out
  6. The Irresponsibles – White Noise
  7. The Prisoners – The Green Meteor
  8. Cull The Band – Serpent’s Kiss
  9. Hate Force Five – Hard N Heavy
  10. Electric Sex Pants – The Twelve Song
  11. Steal Capz – I’ll Thong Ya
  12. The Jesus Lizard – Moto(R)
  13. Frightwig – Ride Your Bike
  14. The Victims – TV Freak
  15. The Dickies – You Drive Me Ape (You Big Gorilla)
  16. The Saints – Do The Robot
  17. The Sunnyboys – Show Me Some Discipline
  18. Bloodloss – Jesus Freak
  19. Johnny Moped – No One
  20. The Weirdos – We Got The Neutron Bomb
  21. The Clash – White Riot
  22. Love – Seven & Seven Is
  23. The Hellacopters – A House Is Not A Motel
  24. Iggy And The Stooges – Search And Destroy
  25. Bloodsucking Freaks – New Rose
  26. Perdition – Sick World
  27. Sex Pistols – Liar
  28. The Horribles – Midnight Show
  29. HAGOL – Dirt
  30. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  31. Romana And The Reeds – Stem-Filled Vase
  32. The Empty Heads – Once, Not Twice
  33. Psycho Sonique – All I Want
  34. Lambrini GIrls – Boys In The Band
  35. Lambrini Girls – Company Culture
  36. Unknown Group – Grave Digger
  37. The Rottweilers – Traffic
  38. Thank – Do It Badly
  39. Naughty Naughty And The Good Boys – Get Stuffed Chump
  40. Stiff Richards – GFC
