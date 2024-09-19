Smash It Up: 2024-09-19

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Savage Resurrection – Thing In E
- The Seeds – Satisfy You (Single Mix)
- The Out Cast – Long Tall Sally
- Angie Pepper – Blind Night Out
- The Irresponsibles – White Noise
- The Prisoners – The Green Meteor
- Cull The Band – Serpent’s Kiss
- Hate Force Five – Hard N Heavy
- Electric Sex Pants – The Twelve Song
- Steal Capz – I’ll Thong Ya
- The Jesus Lizard – Moto(R)
- Frightwig – Ride Your Bike
- The Victims – TV Freak
- The Dickies – You Drive Me Ape (You Big Gorilla)
- The Saints – Do The Robot
- The Sunnyboys – Show Me Some Discipline
- Bloodloss – Jesus Freak
- Johnny Moped – No One
- The Weirdos – We Got The Neutron Bomb
- The Clash – White Riot
- Love – Seven & Seven Is
- The Hellacopters – A House Is Not A Motel
- Iggy And The Stooges – Search And Destroy
- Bloodsucking Freaks – New Rose
- Perdition – Sick World
- Sex Pistols – Liar
- The Horribles – Midnight Show
- HAGOL – Dirt
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- Romana And The Reeds – Stem-Filled Vase
- The Empty Heads – Once, Not Twice
- Psycho Sonique – All I Want
- Lambrini GIrls – Boys In The Band
- Lambrini Girls – Company Culture
- Unknown Group – Grave Digger
- The Rottweilers – Traffic
- Thank – Do It Badly
- Naughty Naughty And The Good Boys – Get Stuffed Chump
- Stiff Richards – GFC
