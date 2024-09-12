Smash It Up: 2024-09-12

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Hellacopters – Misanthropic High
  3. SRC – Daystar
  4. The Adverts – Gary Gilmore’s Eyes (Live)
  5. The Undertones – Get Over You
  6. Cull The Band – Serpents Kiss
  7. Steal Capz – Metro Card
  8. Electric Sex Pants – Get Out
  9. Thee Allyrgic Reaction – Small Steps
  10. The Loons – High Desert Sky
  11. God – My Pal
  12. Wire – 12XU
  13. Sham 69 – Borstal Beakout
  14. Primevils – Lazy Mosquito Soup
  15. The Prisoners – Prophet Of Gloom
  16. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  17. 4 Skins – One Law For Them
  18. Teengenerate – Dressed In Black
  19. The Packets – Surrounded By Dickheads
  20. Maelstrom – By Myself
  21. Stone Cold – Bad Devil Trip
  22. James Baker & The Groundbreakers – Garage
  23. Wylde Tryfles – Out Of Time
  24. The Munch – Catepillar
  25. Gallery One – Rent Boy
  26. Bench Press – Filter
  27. The Saints – I’m Stranded
  28. Meatbeaters – Show Us What You Got
  29. Hard-Ons – Ride To The Station
  30. Fear And Loathing – Parasite
  31. The Bombshells – I Want You Now
  32. The Chikitas – Sucker Creep
  33. Kitten Forever – Ice Cream
  34. Fashion Tips – Radio Song
  35. Mudhoney – Suck You Dry
