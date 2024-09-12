Smash It Up: 2024-09-12

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Hellacopters – Misanthropic High
- SRC – Daystar
- The Adverts – Gary Gilmore’s Eyes (Live)
- The Undertones – Get Over You
- Cull The Band – Serpents Kiss
- Steal Capz – Metro Card
- Electric Sex Pants – Get Out
- Thee Allyrgic Reaction – Small Steps
- The Loons – High Desert Sky
- God – My Pal
- Wire – 12XU
- Sham 69 – Borstal Beakout
- Primevils – Lazy Mosquito Soup
- The Prisoners – Prophet Of Gloom
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- 4 Skins – One Law For Them
- Teengenerate – Dressed In Black
- The Packets – Surrounded By Dickheads
- Maelstrom – By Myself
- Stone Cold – Bad Devil Trip
- James Baker & The Groundbreakers – Garage
- Wylde Tryfles – Out Of Time
- The Munch – Catepillar
- Gallery One – Rent Boy
- Bench Press – Filter
- The Saints – I’m Stranded
- Meatbeaters – Show Us What You Got
- Hard-Ons – Ride To The Station
- Fear And Loathing – Parasite
- The Bombshells – I Want You Now
- The Chikitas – Sucker Creep
- Kitten Forever – Ice Cream
- Fashion Tips – Radio Song
- Mudhoney – Suck You Dry
