Smash It Up: 2024-09-05

Written by on September 5, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Prisoners – Something Better
  3. The Fadeaways – Test Driver
  4. Cull The Band – Serpents Kiss
  5. Red Kross – Cover Band
  6. Red Kross – Anette’s Got The Hits
  7. Bloody Rascal – Out Of Control
  8. Ten Can Riot – Chemically Enhanced
  9. The Nomads – Been Burned
  10. Cold Sun – For Ever
  11. The Countdown Five – Candy
  12. Grong Grong – Poor Herb
  13. The Philisteins – Five Years Ahead Of My Time
  14. The Rolling Stones – She Said Yeah
  15. Iron Sheiks – Acid House
  16. Hoot McKloot – Dont Ask Me
  17. Fun House – Conspicious Consumption
  18. Penetration – Dont Dictate
  19. The Adicts – Viva La Revolution
  20. The Germs – Lexicon Devil
  21. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  22. Baron Von Doodie – I Will Ge Around To It
  23. The Seeds – Satisfy You
  24. The Preytells – I Want Love
  25. The Typical Grrls – Junkie’s Dream
  26. Purple Avengers – Another World
  27. Subhumans – Society
  28. The Grudge – Grudge
  29. The Loons – High And Lonesome
  30. Holy Wounds And The Rosary – Holding Us Up
  31. King Salami And The Cumberland 3 – Pineapple Mama
  32. Muff – I Got A Right
  33. Perdition – Drink Coopers
  34. Perdition – Big Problem
  35. The White Wires – Saturday Night
  36. The Stigmatics – All Used Up
  37. Pie-O-My – Gotta Love Me
  38. Metamorphosis – Asi Es
  39. The Straight Suits – Excuse Me Please
  40. Pure Purple – Get It Right
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-09-05

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2024-09-05

Current track

Title

Artist