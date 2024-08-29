Smash It Up: 2024-08-29

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Prisoners – This Road Is Too Long
  3. Spontaneous Corruption – Freaky Girl
  4. The Ravelles – Psychedelic Movement
  5. The Ruts – Babylons Burning
  6. The Headstones – When You’re Down
  7. Patti Smith – Free Money
  8. The Loons – Second Hand Dream
  9. Radio Birdman – Walk The Earth
  10. The Scientists – Murderess In A Purple Dress
  11. The Saints – Messing With The Kid
  12. Stiff Little Fingers – Suspect Device
  13. Exploding White Mice – Let The Kids Dance
  14. The Dick Dastardly’s – Metal Fundamentalist
  15. Amyl And The Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  16. Grong Grong – Whose Got It
  17. Screaming Trees – Transfiguration
  18. Sacrificial Larynx – So Damn Good
  19. Broken Loose – Manipulation
  20. Straight Arrows – Car Theif
  21. Bloodloss – Hair Of The Future
  22. Hagol – Dirt
  23. The Dogs – Freakin On The Street
  24. The Fadeaways – I Can Only Give You Everything
  25. The Evil Eyes – Honey Please
  26. Q65 – I Got Nightmares
  27. The Bombshells – Who’s To Say
  28. Junior And The Ligerians – Mr Suit
  29. Perdition – Deserve To Die
  30. Iggy Pop & The Stooges – Kill City
  31. Dead Ringer – Brain Tumor
  32. The Spikes – This Is Australia
  33. The Iron Sheiks – Too Fast To Live
