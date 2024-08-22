Smash It Up: 2024-08-22

August 22, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Crusaders – Wave To The Grave
  3. The Loons – Hollow Men
  4. The Vertebrats – Left In The Dark
  5. The Nuros – Are You Talking To Me
  6. We The People – When I Arrive
  7. The Electric Prunes – Shadows
  8. The Purple Gang – Off The Bone
  9. The U-Bombs – Cover Of The Roadrunner
  10. Teenage Joans + Between You & Me – 1800-Painless
  11. Straight Arrows – Fast Product
  12. Goon Gremlins – Jesus Was A Goon Sack
  13. Grong Grong – Vlad The Impailer
  14. The Stems – Falling From The Sky
  15. Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
  16. The Damned – New Rose
  17. Clamor – Over The News
  18. Grog – Hagfish
  19. The Saints – This Perfect Day
  20. Blues Explosion – 78 Style
  21. The Leftovers – No Complaints
  22. The Headcoatees – Wild Man
  23. Fear And Loathing – Brutal
  24. The Stripp – Gotta Go
  25. The Fadeaways – I Am Just A Mops
  26. The Chats – Ticket Inspector
  27. X – Oxford Street Nick
  28. Women – Got No Brains
  29. God – Snake Charmer
  30. The Rooks – The Sweetest Poison
  31. Cosmic Psychos – Rip N Dig
  32. Hog – Cant Fight The Parasite
  33. Red Rascal – Other Girlfriend
  34. Crippled Old Farts – Frustrated Kids
  35. The Faceful – Flag Is Up
