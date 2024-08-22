Smash It Up: 2024-08-22

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Crusaders – Wave To The Grave
- The Loons – Hollow Men
- The Vertebrats – Left In The Dark
- The Nuros – Are You Talking To Me
- We The People – When I Arrive
- The Electric Prunes – Shadows
- The Purple Gang – Off The Bone
- The U-Bombs – Cover Of The Roadrunner
- Teenage Joans + Between You & Me – 1800-Painless
- Straight Arrows – Fast Product
- Goon Gremlins – Jesus Was A Goon Sack
- Grong Grong – Vlad The Impailer
- The Stems – Falling From The Sky
- Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
- The Damned – New Rose
- Clamor – Over The News
- Grog – Hagfish
- The Saints – This Perfect Day
- Blues Explosion – 78 Style
- The Leftovers – No Complaints
- The Headcoatees – Wild Man
- Fear And Loathing – Brutal
- The Stripp – Gotta Go
- The Fadeaways – I Am Just A Mops
- The Chats – Ticket Inspector
- X – Oxford Street Nick
- Women – Got No Brains
- God – Snake Charmer
- The Rooks – The Sweetest Poison
- Cosmic Psychos – Rip N Dig
- Hog – Cant Fight The Parasite
- Red Rascal – Other Girlfriend
- Crippled Old Farts – Frustrated Kids
- The Faceful – Flag Is Up
