Smash It Up: 2024-08-15

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Iggy And The Stooges – She Creatures Of The Hollywood Hills
  3. Scott Morgan’s Powertrane Featuring Deniz Tek – New Race
  4. The Tories – Walkin The Dog
  5. The Pastels – I Wanna Know
  6. The Eastern Dark – Julie Is A Junkie
  7. The Mystaken – Rum Drunk
  8. The Fadeaways – Get The Picture
  9. Hells Hoist – The Morning After
  10. The Black Assassins – Death Take Me Now
  11. The Lime Spiders – Beyond The Fringe
  12. Anger In Motion – Slampit
  13. The Plague – Psycho Surgeon
  14. The Saints – No Time
  15. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  16. Buzzcocks – What Do I Get
  17. The Stranglers – Get A Grip (On Yourself)
  18. Richard Hell And The Voidoids – Blank Generation
  19. The Dictators – Two Tub Man
  20. Generation X – Your Generation
  21. Johnny Thunder And The Heartbreakers – Chinese Rocks
  22. Hard-Ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
  23. Spiderbait – Fucking Awesome
  24. Grong Grong – Poor Herb
  25. Teengenerate – My GTO
  26. The 745 – Full Force 45
  27. Bad//Dreems – Jack
  28. Fear And Loathing – Unholy Faith
  29. The Australian Beefweek Show – Ministry Of Assholes
  30. The Boys And Blake – Freaks Of The Freakshow
  31. Shove – Swing
  32. Amyl And The Sniffers – I’m Not A Loser
  33. Arse – Go Hard
  34. Druggy Pizza – I Wanna Eat Till I’m Dead
  35. Feedtime – Ha Ha
