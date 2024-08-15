Smash It Up: 2024-08-15

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Iggy And The Stooges – She Creatures Of The Hollywood Hills
- Scott Morgan’s Powertrane Featuring Deniz Tek – New Race
- The Tories – Walkin The Dog
- The Pastels – I Wanna Know
- The Eastern Dark – Julie Is A Junkie
- The Mystaken – Rum Drunk
- The Fadeaways – Get The Picture
- Hells Hoist – The Morning After
- The Black Assassins – Death Take Me Now
- The Lime Spiders – Beyond The Fringe
- Anger In Motion – Slampit
- The Plague – Psycho Surgeon
- The Saints – No Time
- Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Buzzcocks – What Do I Get
- The Stranglers – Get A Grip (On Yourself)
- Richard Hell And The Voidoids – Blank Generation
- The Dictators – Two Tub Man
- Generation X – Your Generation
- Johnny Thunder And The Heartbreakers – Chinese Rocks
- Hard-Ons – Buzz Buzz Buzz
- Spiderbait – Fucking Awesome
- Grong Grong – Poor Herb
- Teengenerate – My GTO
- The 745 – Full Force 45
- Bad//Dreems – Jack
- Fear And Loathing – Unholy Faith
- The Australian Beefweek Show – Ministry Of Assholes
- The Boys And Blake – Freaks Of The Freakshow
- Shove – Swing
- Amyl And The Sniffers – I’m Not A Loser
- Arse – Go Hard
- Druggy Pizza – I Wanna Eat Till I’m Dead
- Feedtime – Ha Ha
Reader's opinions