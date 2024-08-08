Smash It Up: 2024-08-08

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Q65 – From Above
- The Fun Things – Savage
- The Fadeaways – You’ve Got Me High
- Mark’s Not Here – Share With You
- The Loons – Cries From The Midnight Circus
- The Spikes – Flashback To Acid Beach
- The Stranglers – Something Better Change
- Sacrificial Larynx – Beautiful Day
- The Clash – English Civil War
- Teenage Crime – Signals
- The Runaways – Blackmail
- X-Ray Specs – Lets Submerge
- Hagol – Dirt
- Psycho Surgeons – Horizontal Action
- The Saints – Wild About You
- DEW – Half A Man
- Glenside Section B – Laboratory Olympics
- Bobkat 65 – No Fuimos
- Problem – The Resentment Song
- The Primevils – I Wait
- Fear And Loathing – Brave New World
- Grong Grong – Club Grotesque
- Green Circles – Knee Jerk Reaction
- Dukis – Sloppy Mouth
- Jus B – Go Getter
- The Driven – Keep On
- Cigar Hurt Babies – Rogue
- Bloodloss – Frank’s Wig
- The Hatepinks – The Bubblegum Of Hate
- Bushpig – Speedy’s Splitting Skin
- Muffa – ALT
- Ba’ad Trip – Piss For Peace
- Perdition – Nothin For You
- Dismalt – I Feel Dread
- Big Spill – Human Zoo
- Squeeze USA – Hobbies
- God – Real Cool Time
