Smash It Up: 2024-08-08

Written by on August 8, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Q65 – From Above
  3. The Fun Things – Savage
  4. The Fadeaways – You’ve Got Me High
  5. Mark’s Not Here – Share With You
  6. The Loons – Cries From The Midnight Circus
  7. The Spikes – Flashback To Acid Beach
  8. The Stranglers – Something Better Change
  9. Sacrificial Larynx – Beautiful Day
  10. The Clash – English Civil War
  11. Teenage Crime – Signals
  12. The Runaways – Blackmail
  13. X-Ray Specs – Lets Submerge
  14. Hagol – Dirt
  15. Psycho Surgeons – Horizontal Action
  16. The Saints – Wild About You
  17. DEW – Half A Man
  18. Glenside Section B – Laboratory Olympics
  19. Bobkat 65 – No Fuimos
  20. Problem – The Resentment Song
  21. The Primevils – I Wait
  22. Fear And Loathing – Brave New World
  23. Grong Grong – Club Grotesque
  24. Green Circles – Knee Jerk Reaction
  25. Dukis – Sloppy Mouth
  26. Jus B – Go Getter
  27. The Driven – Keep On
  28. Cigar Hurt Babies – Rogue
  29. Bloodloss – Frank’s Wig
  30. The Hatepinks – The Bubblegum Of Hate
  31. Bushpig – Speedy’s Splitting Skin
  32. Muffa – ALT
  33. Ba’ad Trip – Piss For Peace
  34. Perdition – Nothin For You
  35. Dismalt – I Feel Dread
  36. Big Spill – Human Zoo
  37. Squeeze USA – Hobbies
  38. God – Real Cool Time
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2024-08-08

Current track

Title

Artist