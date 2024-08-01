Smash It Up: 2024-08-01

Written by on August 1, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Stiv Bators – Circumstantial Evidence
  3. Philisteins – My Demise
  4. Denis & Company – Boy, What’ll You Do Then
  5. Buffalo – Sunrise
  6. The Packets – Surrounded By Dickheads
  7. The Fadeaways – I’ve Got Levitation
  8. Fear And Loathing – Milk In The Mud
  9. Cull The Band – Tearin Me Apart
  10. Alien Nosejob – Bird Strike
  11. LOLA – Fast Life
  12. Gut Health – Cool Moderator
  13. Plovers – Who Are You
  14. Bench Press – Filter
  15. Gravel Samwidge – Drinking With A Dead Man
  16. Hagol – Sick
  17. Kamikaze – Pills And Paranoia
  18. The Darts – Pour Another
  19. Hard-Ons – $50
  20. Hot Tomatoes – The Objector
  21. Twenty Second Sect – Hell
  22. The Saints – Know Your Product
  23. The Munch – Catepillar
  24. The Genevieves – Adore You
  25. NFI – Song About A Car
  26. Strip Serach Tramp – Ripper
  27. Split System – Force Field
  28. James Baker And The Groundbreakers – Born To Rock
  29. Power Flower – Power Flower Power
  30. Leather Nun – Ensam I Natt
  31. The Trash Templars – Wanna Know
  32. Nic Fit – Human Inane
  33. Molting Vultures – Hang Up
  34. Baby Doll – Born To Lose
  35. Rich Kids – Rich Kids
