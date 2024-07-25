Smash It Up: 2024-07-25

Written by on July 25, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. X – Good On Ya Baby
  3. The Clash – Police And Theives
  4. Where’s The Pope – We Want Your Beer
  5. Colourblind – Torched
  6. Gravel Samwidge – Complaints
  7. Cosmic Psychos – Kill Bill
  8. Bored – Coming Home
  9. Blood Sucking Freaks – Kill Kim Salmon Now
  10. Red Aunts – Lethal Lolita
  11. The Villenettes – Zombie
  12. Guitar Wolf – Rock N Roll Ettequite
  13. The Saints – Demolition Girl
  14. The Saints – Erotic Neurotic
  15. Heartbreakers – One Track Mind
  16. Psychotic Turnbuckles – Groove To The Eye
  17. Bloodloss – Queen Of Sheeba
  18. Minuteman – Voodoo Slaves
  19. King Snake Roost – The Ledge Does Vegas
  20. Beasts Of Burbon – Black Milk
  21. Just Urbain – Guns & Guitars
  22. The Undertones – You’ve Got My Number (Why Dont You Use It)
  23. The Chats – Struck By Lightning
  24. Night Terror – She Kill
  25. Arm The Insane – Winner Lost
  26. Arm The Insane – Doctor Death
  27. Blitz – 45 Revolutions
  28. Godfathers – John Barry
  29. KT-26 – Fashion Victim
  30. Otoboke Beaver – Chu Chu Song
  31. The 5678s – Road Runner
  32. Your Pest Band – Taking Shit Hard
  33. The Stooges – Little Doll
  34. Abjects – Gone
  35. The Meltaway – Home
  36. Mudhoney – This Gift
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2024-07-25

Current track

Title

Artist