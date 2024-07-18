Smash It Up: 2024-07-18

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Plan 9 – I’m Not There
  3. The Boweevils – Open Up Your Mind
  4. Shoutless – Insane
  5. The Wylde Tryfles – I Cant Get Enough Of Your Love
  6. The Fadeaways – One Way Street
  7. The UVs – Galilee
  8. Chainsaw Preachers – Feeder
  9. Teenage Joans – Intifada
  10. Shellac – Chick New Wave
  11. Nylex – Forces
  12. Mini Skirt – Pressure
  13. Royal Headache – Electric Shock
  14. Straight Arrows – Don’t Shoot Me
  15. The Jam – A Bomb In Wardour Steet
  16. Ramones – Pinhead
  17. Grong Grong – Japanese Truck Driver
  18. The Assassins – Kill The Prime Minister
  19. The Meanies – Cock Rock Clips
  20. UK Subs – Violent City
  21. Iron Sheiks – Hey You
  22. Hollywood Brats – Sick On You
  23. Butthole Surfers – Mexican Caravan
  24. Sister Munch – No Way Out
  25. Skroetbalg – Koning Van De N34
  26. Fear And Loathing – Moral Majority
  27. The Toss – Past Glory Boys
  28. The Saints – Untitled (Outtake From I’m Stranded)
  29. Toxic Shock – Ambulance
  30. Assistert Stolmord – Klimabombe
  31. Purple-X – Meathead Blues
  32. Hellpatrol – Zwei Vor Drei Zuruck
  33. Snitfit – Bitch
  34. Jett Screams – Adderall
  35. Lubricated Goat – You Remain Anonymous
  36. The Loons – Craig Smith?
  37. Sunnyboys – Tomorrow Will Be Fine
  38. The Stems – All You Want Me For
