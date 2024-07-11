Smash It Up: 2024-07-11

Written by on July 11, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Saints – One Way Street
  3. Sex Pistols – Anarchy In The UK
  4. Teengenerate – Get me Back
  5. Teens – Vacant Lot
  6. The Judges – The People Want A Show
  7. Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
  8. Fear And Loathing – My Life Is A Party
  9. Hate Force Five – Hard n Heavy
  10. Sniffin’ Glue – Hater
  11. Square Tugs – $2 Dollar Taco
  12. The Gels – Liar Say Liar Do
  13. The Fadeaways – Every Ugly Thing
  14. Abi Ooze – Cums As No Suprise
  15. Seminal Rats – Le Grand Bouffe
  16. Baby Shakes – I’ll Be Alright
  17. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  18. Satanic Surfers – Kill My Girlfriend’s Dad
  19. Red Rascal – Work Like A Bitch
  20. Order Of Decay – Australian Police
  21. Shutdown 66 – Droppin Out Of School
  22. Q65 – The Life I Live
  23. The Raw Nerves – Serious Beef
  24. GBH – Sick Boy
  25. Perdition – Last Hour
  26. Husker Du – The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill
  27. Disdonut – Old Fashioned Pain
  28. Rocky Ericson & Bleibalien – Red Temple Prayer (Two Headed Dog)
  29. Gravel Samwidge – Dont Go There
  30. Hagol – Get Guilty
  31. Spazz – Willis
  32. The Bob Gordons – Emu Goes Away
  33. The Plague – Brainscan
  34. The Plague – Do The Plague
  35. The Spikes – Scars And Angels
  36. Meat – Lost Weekend
  37. Cosume – A
  38. Screaming Dizbusters – This Aint The Summer Of Love
