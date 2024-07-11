Smash It Up: 2024-07-11

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Saints – One Way Street
- Sex Pistols – Anarchy In The UK
- Teengenerate – Get me Back
- Teens – Vacant Lot
- The Judges – The People Want A Show
- Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
- Fear And Loathing – My Life Is A Party
- Hate Force Five – Hard n Heavy
- Sniffin’ Glue – Hater
- Square Tugs – $2 Dollar Taco
- The Gels – Liar Say Liar Do
- The Fadeaways – Every Ugly Thing
- Abi Ooze – Cums As No Suprise
- Seminal Rats – Le Grand Bouffe
- Baby Shakes – I’ll Be Alright
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- Satanic Surfers – Kill My Girlfriend’s Dad
- Red Rascal – Work Like A Bitch
- Order Of Decay – Australian Police
- Shutdown 66 – Droppin Out Of School
- Q65 – The Life I Live
- The Raw Nerves – Serious Beef
- GBH – Sick Boy
- Perdition – Last Hour
- Husker Du – The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill
- Disdonut – Old Fashioned Pain
- Rocky Ericson & Bleibalien – Red Temple Prayer (Two Headed Dog)
- Gravel Samwidge – Dont Go There
- Hagol – Get Guilty
- Spazz – Willis
- The Bob Gordons – Emu Goes Away
- The Plague – Brainscan
- The Plague – Do The Plague
- The Spikes – Scars And Angels
- Meat – Lost Weekend
- Cosume – A
- Screaming Dizbusters – This Aint The Summer Of Love
Reader's opinions