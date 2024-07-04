Smash It Up: 2024-07-04

Written by on July 4, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Plague – Time Machine
  3. Wylde Tryfles – Dont Press Your Luck
  4. The Fadeaways – She Explosivo My Mind
  5. The Bitter Vics – Rock O Shell
  6. Loose Lips – Hungry Heart
  7. Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
  8. The Skunks – The Mad Song
  9. Cop Shop – Empty One
  10. Get Some – Damned Again
  11. The Fadeaways – Aint No Friend
  12. Square Tugs – Screaming At The Wall
  13. Hells Hoist – The Morning After
  14. The Clash – Career Opportunites
  15. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  16. The Trafalgars – I’ve Gotta Know
  17. Broken Loose – Moshpit Massacre
  18. Snakefinger – The Spot
  19. Pere Ubu – The Modern Dance
  20. Favoured State – That’s Life
  21. Teenage Crime – Signals
  22. Where’s The Pope – Geek Attack
  23. King Daddy – Sister Rosetta
  24. Wild Rocket – Wild Cat
  25. Dennis Cometti – Death Rattle
  26. Asspiss – Already Dead
  27. The Monsters – Gimme Germs
  28. Ugly Bones – Set Off
  29. Lubricated Goat – Stroke
  30. Sarcasm – Death Strike
  31. Thrashing Pumpguns – Too Old To Skate
  32. Gas Attack – Drinking And Driving
  33. Sudden Attack – Tired Of Talk
  34. Hoodoo Gurus – Because You’re Mine
  35. Hellacoptors – Riot On The Rocks
  36. Bloodloss – Could Have Sworn It Was Mine
  37. Raw Spud Ensembl;e – It’s Trasharama
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-07-04

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2024-07-04

Current track

Title

Artist