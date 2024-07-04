Smash It Up: 2024-07-04

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Plague – Time Machine
- Wylde Tryfles – Dont Press Your Luck
- The Fadeaways – She Explosivo My Mind
- The Bitter Vics – Rock O Shell
- Loose Lips – Hungry Heart
- Cull The Band – Tearin’ Me Apart
- The Skunks – The Mad Song
- Cop Shop – Empty One
- Get Some – Damned Again
- The Fadeaways – Aint No Friend
- Square Tugs – Screaming At The Wall
- Hells Hoist – The Morning After
- The Clash – Career Opportunites
- The Fuss – Glass Houses
- The Trafalgars – I’ve Gotta Know
- Broken Loose – Moshpit Massacre
- Snakefinger – The Spot
- Pere Ubu – The Modern Dance
- Favoured State – That’s Life
- Teenage Crime – Signals
- Where’s The Pope – Geek Attack
- King Daddy – Sister Rosetta
- Wild Rocket – Wild Cat
- Dennis Cometti – Death Rattle
- Asspiss – Already Dead
- The Monsters – Gimme Germs
- Ugly Bones – Set Off
- Lubricated Goat – Stroke
- Sarcasm – Death Strike
- Thrashing Pumpguns – Too Old To Skate
- Gas Attack – Drinking And Driving
- Sudden Attack – Tired Of Talk
- Hoodoo Gurus – Because You’re Mine
- Hellacoptors – Riot On The Rocks
- Bloodloss – Could Have Sworn It Was Mine
- Raw Spud Ensembl;e – It’s Trasharama
