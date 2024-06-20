Smash It Up: 2024-06-20

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Fuzztones – 1-2-5
  3. Hoodoo Gurus – I Was A Kamikaze Pilot
  4. Radio Birdman – Anglo Girl Desire
  5. Cherie Currie And James Williamson – Leader Of The Pack
  6. Hells Hoist – The Morning After
  7. Drunk Mums – New Australia
  8. Thee Kelly Muff – New Trash
  9. Muff – Sweet Liberty
  10. Lime Spiders – Ignormy
  11. Fun House – Conspicious Consumption
  12. Twenty Second Sect – Ha Ha Ha You’re Dead
  13. Perdition – Just One Mistake
  14. Wylde Tryfles – One And One
  15. The Orphans – Hey Gyp
  16. Gravel Samwidge – Dont Go There
  17. Painters And Dockers – Eat Shit Die
  18. Meat Tray – Meat Lover
  19. Suzy And Los Quattro – New Church
  20. Xiowang – Stasii
  21. James Baker And The Groundbreakers – Change A Thing
  22. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  23. Sex Drive – Military Boy
  24. Amyl And The Sniffers – Facts
  25. Cmash Cmunt – Fitzwood Couture
  26. Meatbeaters – Name Of The Father
  27. Grudge – Shitcoated
  28. Z28 – Out 4 Kicks
  29. The Riats – Run Run Run
  30. Desexult – The Diet Song
  31. Johnny Dole And The Scabs – Psychoanalyst
  32. Orgy Of Pigs – Stink
  33. Grunter – Real
