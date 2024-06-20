Smash It Up: 2024-06-20

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Fuzztones – 1-2-5
- Hoodoo Gurus – I Was A Kamikaze Pilot
- Radio Birdman – Anglo Girl Desire
- Cherie Currie And James Williamson – Leader Of The Pack
- Hells Hoist – The Morning After
- Drunk Mums – New Australia
- Thee Kelly Muff – New Trash
- Muff – Sweet Liberty
- Lime Spiders – Ignormy
- Fun House – Conspicious Consumption
- Twenty Second Sect – Ha Ha Ha You’re Dead
- Perdition – Just One Mistake
- Wylde Tryfles – One And One
- The Orphans – Hey Gyp
- Gravel Samwidge – Dont Go There
- Painters And Dockers – Eat Shit Die
- Meat Tray – Meat Lover
- Suzy And Los Quattro – New Church
- Xiowang – Stasii
- James Baker And The Groundbreakers – Change A Thing
- Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Sex Drive – Military Boy
- Amyl And The Sniffers – Facts
- Cmash Cmunt – Fitzwood Couture
- Meatbeaters – Name Of The Father
- Grudge – Shitcoated
- Z28 – Out 4 Kicks
- The Riats – Run Run Run
- Desexult – The Diet Song
- Johnny Dole And The Scabs – Psychoanalyst
- Orgy Of Pigs – Stink
- Grunter – Real
Reader's opinions