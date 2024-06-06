Smash It Up: 2024-06-06



  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Pandoras – You Dont Satisfy
  3. Q65 – It Came To Me
  4. Fadeaways – Rack My Mind
  5. Debris – One Way Spit
  6. Pere Ubu – Final Solution
  7. Toxic Avengers – Coopers Revenge
  8. Civic – Street Machine
  9. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  10. Radio Birdman – Crying Sun
  11. U-Bombs – Choice
  12. Favoured State – Look Who’s Talking
  13. The Runaways – Trash Can Murders
  14. Shakin Street – No Time To Loose
  15. The Jackets – Queen Of The Pill
  16. Cock – Smash It
  17. Roadkill – Milkshake Man
  18. Heartbreakers – Chinese Rocks
  19. Subhumans – Big Brother
  20. Spunkbubbles – Graeme’s Hotrod
  21. Spunkbubbles – Metal Wench
  22. Motorhead – Bomber
  23. Gerry Barrett And FRENZ – Hanoi City
  24. Radio Stars – No Russians In Russia
  25. The Stripp – Ride On
  26. Dirt Sucker – Wave Of Trash
  27. Dole Scum – High Cost Of Living
  28. Hoot McKloot – Pre-War Blues
  29. James Baker And The Groundbreakers – Green Bag
  30. Hate Force Five – Hard And Heavy
  31. Amyl And The Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
  32. The Toss – Past Glory Boys
  33. Los Chuzkos – Quiero Casarme Con Suzy Dias
  34. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  35. The Misfits – Teenagers From Mars
  36. Velvet Moth – Where’s Wanda
