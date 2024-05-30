Smash It Up: 2024-05-30

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Standells – Riot On Sunset Strip
  3. The Leather Souls – What’s The Use
  4. The Fadeaways – Rack My Mind
  5. MC5 – Kick Out The Jams
  6. The Bodgies – Do The Bodgie
  7. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  8. Favoured State – It’s New
  9. Radio Birdman – 455sd
  10. The Visitors – Hell Yes
  11. Mark Of Cain – Journey By Sledge
  12. Muscle Car – Queen Of Noise
  13. The Gels – Loose
  14. Twenty Second Sect – UXB
  15. Amyl And The Sniffers – Facts
  16. Square Tugs – Straight To Hell
  17. Free Live Sports – Sweaty Thighs
  18. Perdition – Disease
  19. James Baker And The Groundbreakers – Memories
  20. Iron Sheiks – Acid House
  21. The Plague – Trashdance
  22. Markey Ramone, Cherie Currie & Wayne Kramer – Cherry Bomb
  23. Lubricated Goat – Give Chance A Piece
  24. Harold Holt Search Party – Footy
  25. Bearded Clams – Crazy
  26. Die Nasty – I Wanna Go Home
  27. Kamikaze – Swamp Baby Succubus
  28. Asteroid B-612 – Straight Back To You
  29. Galaxies – Seeing/Sims/Sins
  30. The Saints – No Time
  31. Thee Mighty Ceasers – Lie Detector
  32. Los Salvajes – La Neurastenia
  33. Gaz – Go Fast
  34. Pigsteerer – Nervous Perve
  35. Uncle Blender – Dr Bowling Ball
  36. We The People – You Burn Me Up And Down
  37. The Scientists – Atom Bomb Baby
  38. Obedient – Eric Says
  39. Maelstrom – Houghton Hollow
