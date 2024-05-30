Smash It Up: 2024-05-30

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Standells – Riot On Sunset Strip
- The Leather Souls – What’s The Use
- The Fadeaways – Rack My Mind
- MC5 – Kick Out The Jams
- The Bodgies – Do The Bodgie
- Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- Favoured State – It’s New
- Radio Birdman – 455sd
- The Visitors – Hell Yes
- Mark Of Cain – Journey By Sledge
- Muscle Car – Queen Of Noise
- The Gels – Loose
- Twenty Second Sect – UXB
- Amyl And The Sniffers – Facts
- Square Tugs – Straight To Hell
- Free Live Sports – Sweaty Thighs
- Perdition – Disease
- James Baker And The Groundbreakers – Memories
- Iron Sheiks – Acid House
- The Plague – Trashdance
- Markey Ramone, Cherie Currie & Wayne Kramer – Cherry Bomb
- Lubricated Goat – Give Chance A Piece
- Harold Holt Search Party – Footy
- Bearded Clams – Crazy
- Die Nasty – I Wanna Go Home
- Kamikaze – Swamp Baby Succubus
- Asteroid B-612 – Straight Back To You
- Galaxies – Seeing/Sims/Sins
- The Saints – No Time
- Thee Mighty Ceasers – Lie Detector
- Los Salvajes – La Neurastenia
- Gaz – Go Fast
- Pigsteerer – Nervous Perve
- Uncle Blender – Dr Bowling Ball
- We The People – You Burn Me Up And Down
- The Scientists – Atom Bomb Baby
- Obedient – Eric Says
- Maelstrom – Houghton Hollow
