Smash It Up: 2024-05-23

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Pigs Nipples – Dead Before My Time
  3. Sex Pistols – Bodies
  4. Smegma – Front Row Lloyd
  5. Clowns – Sheep In Black
  6. The Mushniks – No Motherfuckers Gonna Hold Your Hand
  7. Favoured State – It’s A Mess
  8. Radio Birdman – Transmaniacon MC
  9. Fear And Loathing – Antisocial Insecurity
  10. Tough Boys – Sexy Man
  11. Isolation Valvue – Comet With A Name
  12. Zombeaches – No Help No Gamble No God
  13. Batpiss – Time
  14. The Unclaimed – Attila The Hun
  15. Chainsaw Preachers – It’s Never You
  16. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  17. Killing Joke – Lord Of Chaos
  18. Apteria – It Breaks My Heart
  19. Corrupters – Scenewhore
  20. Life After Regan – Not On Life
  21. Les Grys Grys – They’re Gonna Get Me
  22. The Stripp – Aint No Crime (To Rock N Roll)
  23. Electric Sex Pants – Magin In The Panic
  24. Hack – Rawhead
  25. Andre Agony – Evil Brain
  26. Hammer And The Tools – Problems
  27. Invertebrates – Shit Pit
  28. Displeasure – Live On Mars Is Shit
  29. Abi Ooze – Into
  30. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  31. Gonn – Blackout Of Gretley
  32. Lime Spiders – 25th Hour
  33. The Haigs – Where To Run
  34. The Pretty Things – Midnight To Six Man
  35. Toxic Shock – Sick Kinda Love
  36. The Eyes – I’m Rowed Out
