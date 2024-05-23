Smash It Up: 2024-05-23

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Pigs Nipples – Dead Before My Time
- Sex Pistols – Bodies
- Smegma – Front Row Lloyd
- Clowns – Sheep In Black
- The Mushniks – No Motherfuckers Gonna Hold Your Hand
- Favoured State – It’s A Mess
- Radio Birdman – Transmaniacon MC
- Fear And Loathing – Antisocial Insecurity
- Tough Boys – Sexy Man
- Isolation Valvue – Comet With A Name
- Zombeaches – No Help No Gamble No God
- Batpiss – Time
- The Unclaimed – Attila The Hun
- Chainsaw Preachers – It’s Never You
- Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Killing Joke – Lord Of Chaos
- Apteria – It Breaks My Heart
- Corrupters – Scenewhore
- Life After Regan – Not On Life
- Les Grys Grys – They’re Gonna Get Me
- The Stripp – Aint No Crime (To Rock N Roll)
- Electric Sex Pants – Magin In The Panic
- Hack – Rawhead
- Andre Agony – Evil Brain
- Hammer And The Tools – Problems
- Invertebrates – Shit Pit
- Displeasure – Live On Mars Is Shit
- Abi Ooze – Into
- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- Gonn – Blackout Of Gretley
- Lime Spiders – 25th Hour
- The Haigs – Where To Run
- The Pretty Things – Midnight To Six Man
- Toxic Shock – Sick Kinda Love
- The Eyes – I’m Rowed Out
