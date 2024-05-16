Smash It Up: 2024-05-16

Written by on May 16, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. MC5 – Gotta Keep Moving
  3. MC5 – I Just Dont Know
  4. New Race – Columbia
  5. The Wylde Tryfles – Outta Time
  6. Radio Birdman – Hand Of Law
  7. Exploding White Mice – Down On The Street
  8. Iggy And The Stooges – I Need Sombody
  9. Snakefinger – Smelly Tongues
  10. Cosmic Psychos – Lead Me Astray
  11. Rowdy Neighbours – Red Cortina
  12. The Public Servants – No Authority
  13. Hagol – Hate
  14. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  15. Bored – Rotten To The Core
  16. Iron Sheiks – Fonz
  17. The Basements – Children Of Tomorrow
  18. Primevils – Whipping Tree
  19. NFI – Everything
  20. UK Subs – Endangered Species
  21. Chainsaw Preachers – Greed Is The Enemy
  22. Mudhoney – Let It Slide
  23. Fear And Loathing – I Kill Hippies
  24. The UVs – Machine Gun Love
  25. The Darts – Intersex
  26. The Preytells – Step Up
  27. Thee Braindrops – I Need Action
  28. Nomads – 5 Years Ahead Of My Time
  29. Los Retumbes – Culpable
  30. Order Of Decay – Expelled
  31. The Routes – Inside Out
  32. Siouxie And The Skunks – Mushrooms
  33. The Courettes – Shake
  34. Hydromedusa – Suspects
