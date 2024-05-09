Smash It Up: 2024-05-09

Written by on May 9, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Powder Monkeys – Another Night In Hell
  3. Smalltown Tigers – Meet Me In The City
  4. Deaf Devils – Sitting Around At Home
  5. Tigers In Fur – Hangover
  6. Smegma – Flashcards
  7. Snakefinger – The Spot
  8. Lumpzuker – Parasite
  9. The Beautiful Black – Home I Go
  10. Sunnyboys – I’m Shakin
  11. Radio Birdman – Alone In The Endzone
  12. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  13. Repo – Satans Rotunda
  14. Purple Overdose – Dark Suprise
  15. Big Black – Kerosene
  16. Lizard Train – I Love My Demons
  17. Dirty Ass – Gusar
  18. Johnny Demon And The Devils – Shut Your Mouth
  19. Texas Terri Bomb (feat Wayne Kramer) – Never Shut Up
  20. Meatbeaters – Too Right
  21. Fear And Loathing – Brutal
  22. Union Carbide Productions – Financial Declaration
  23. The Hellacopters – The Devil Stole The Beat From The Lord
  24. The Boatsmen – Saved By Rock
  25. The Doghunters – Die Spule
  26. Leather Nun – No Rule
  27. Fix – Baby I’m A Car
  28. 38 Coffin – Road Queen
  29. The Flaming Sideburns – Testify (Live)
  30. Lubricated Goat – Shut Your Mind
  31. The Rationals – I Need You
