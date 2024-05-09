Smash It Up: 2024-05-09

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Powder Monkeys – Another Night In Hell
- Smalltown Tigers – Meet Me In The City
- Deaf Devils – Sitting Around At Home
- Tigers In Fur – Hangover
- Smegma – Flashcards
- Snakefinger – The Spot
- Lumpzuker – Parasite
- The Beautiful Black – Home I Go
- Sunnyboys – I’m Shakin
- Radio Birdman – Alone In The Endzone
- Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Repo – Satans Rotunda
- Purple Overdose – Dark Suprise
- Big Black – Kerosene
- Lizard Train – I Love My Demons
- Dirty Ass – Gusar
- Johnny Demon And The Devils – Shut Your Mouth
- Texas Terri Bomb (feat Wayne Kramer) – Never Shut Up
- Meatbeaters – Too Right
- Fear And Loathing – Brutal
- Union Carbide Productions – Financial Declaration
- The Hellacopters – The Devil Stole The Beat From The Lord
- The Boatsmen – Saved By Rock
- The Doghunters – Die Spule
- Leather Nun – No Rule
- Fix – Baby I’m A Car
- 38 Coffin – Road Queen
- The Flaming Sideburns – Testify (Live)
- Lubricated Goat – Shut Your Mind
- The Rationals – I Need You
