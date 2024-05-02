Smash It Up: 2024-05-02

Written by on May 2, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  3. Saints – Nights In Venice
  4. The Seeds – Out Of The Question
  5. The Third Bardo – I’m Five Years Ahead Of My Time
  6. Preachers – Hey Joe
  7. The Basements – Out Of My Mind
  8. Vlad Dale – Machine Gun
  9. Roadkill – Milkshake Man
  10. Madam Super Trash – Marino Rocks
  11. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  12. Clamor – Only Yearning
  13. West Thebarton – Modern Australia
  14. Hate Force Five – Dont Check In
  15. The Beautiful Black – Black And Blue
  16. Fear And Loathing – Funhouse
  17. Raw Spud Ensemble – It’s Trasharama
  18. Smallpox Confidential – Butcher Bird
  19. Lumpsucker – Alien Spacecraft
  20. James Baker And The Groundbreakers – Garage
  21. Deniz Tek – The Deniz Tek Collection Vol3 Outside
  22. The Godfathers – I Want Everything
  23. Lambrini Girls – God’s Country
  24. The Holy Curse – Night Zoo
  25. Dead Popes Of The Vatican – All Shook Down
  26. Depression – Monetary Gain
  27. Sailor Poon – Moneysnake Rising
  28. Debbie Downers – Job
  29. Depression Breakfast – Lofty Thots
  30. Government Issue – Religious Ripoff
  31. Perdition – Loony Bus Driver
  32. Liz Dealey Band – Solid Fat
