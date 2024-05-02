Smash It Up: 2024-05-02

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Cull The Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Saints – Nights In Venice
- The Seeds – Out Of The Question
- The Third Bardo – I’m Five Years Ahead Of My Time
- Preachers – Hey Joe
- The Basements – Out Of My Mind
- Vlad Dale – Machine Gun
- Roadkill – Milkshake Man
- Madam Super Trash – Marino Rocks
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
- Clamor – Only Yearning
- West Thebarton – Modern Australia
- Hate Force Five – Dont Check In
- The Beautiful Black – Black And Blue
- Fear And Loathing – Funhouse
- Raw Spud Ensemble – It’s Trasharama
- Smallpox Confidential – Butcher Bird
- Lumpsucker – Alien Spacecraft
- James Baker And The Groundbreakers – Garage
- Deniz Tek – The Deniz Tek Collection Vol3 Outside
- The Godfathers – I Want Everything
- Lambrini Girls – God’s Country
- The Holy Curse – Night Zoo
- Dead Popes Of The Vatican – All Shook Down
- Depression – Monetary Gain
- Sailor Poon – Moneysnake Rising
- Debbie Downers – Job
- Depression Breakfast – Lofty Thots
- Government Issue – Religious Ripoff
- Perdition – Loony Bus Driver
- Liz Dealey Band – Solid Fat
