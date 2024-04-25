Smash It Up: 2024-04-25

Written by on April 25, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
  2. Blood Sucking Freaks – New Rose
  3. Vice Squad (For Jamie) – Ruination
  4. Motorhead – Overkill (Long Version)
  5. Meatbeaters – Because Of You
  6. Shutdown 66 – Fink Is The King
  7. The Electric Prunes – Ain’t It Hard
  8. The Rationals – I Need You
  9. James Baker And The Groundbreakers – Born To Rock
  10. Roadkill – Milkshake Man
  11. The Nomads – The Way (You Touch My Hand)
  12. Frank Turner feat Teenage Jone – Girl From The Record Shop
  13. Hate Force Five – Hard N’ Heavy
  14. Jonathon Richman – Government Center
  15. The Plague – Axeman
  16. Cull The Band (Rhino Room Sat 27/04/24) – Raw Power
  17. Hagol (Rhino Room Sat 27/04/24) – Hate
  18. Ratcatcher (Rhino Room Sat 27/04/24) – Seedy Morrow
  19. Screaming Trees (Request Mathew) – Nearly Lost You
  20. Mad Season (Request Mathew) – Above
  21. Pussy Riot (For Micky & Wally) – Blitzkreig Bop
  22. Masters Apprentices (RIP Gavin Webb) – Hot Gully Wind
  23. The Loons – High And Lonesome (Like Jimmy Reid Said)
  24. The Stems – Sorrow
  25. The Beautiful Black – Hit The Wall
  26. Demob (For Peter) – Casualty
  27. The Ramones – Chainsaw
  28. Chrome Cage – Rust
  29. Demob (For Peter) – Stress And Pressure
  30. Skids (The Guv 10/05/24) – Into The Valley
  31. The Runaways – American Nights
  32. Cheap Trick – Oh Candy (Single Version)
  33. The Hormones – Castaway
  34. Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Out Of My Head
  35. Kamikaze (For Dick Dale) – Ain’t My Crowd
  36. The Rezillos – Top Of The Pops
  37. Teenage Cavegirl – Get Off The Road
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2024-04-25

Current track

Title

Artist