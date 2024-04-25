Smash It Up: 2024-04-25

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt 2
- Blood Sucking Freaks – New Rose
- Vice Squad (For Jamie) – Ruination
- Motorhead – Overkill (Long Version)
- Meatbeaters – Because Of You
- Shutdown 66 – Fink Is The King
- The Electric Prunes – Ain’t It Hard
- The Rationals – I Need You
- James Baker And The Groundbreakers – Born To Rock
- Roadkill – Milkshake Man
- The Nomads – The Way (You Touch My Hand)
- Frank Turner feat Teenage Jone – Girl From The Record Shop
- Hate Force Five – Hard N’ Heavy
- Jonathon Richman – Government Center
- The Plague – Axeman
- Cull The Band (Rhino Room Sat 27/04/24) – Raw Power
- Hagol (Rhino Room Sat 27/04/24) – Hate
- Ratcatcher (Rhino Room Sat 27/04/24) – Seedy Morrow
- Screaming Trees (Request Mathew) – Nearly Lost You
- Mad Season (Request Mathew) – Above
- Pussy Riot (For Micky & Wally) – Blitzkreig Bop
- Masters Apprentices (RIP Gavin Webb) – Hot Gully Wind
- The Loons – High And Lonesome (Like Jimmy Reid Said)
- The Stems – Sorrow
- The Beautiful Black – Hit The Wall
- Demob (For Peter) – Casualty
- The Ramones – Chainsaw
- Chrome Cage – Rust
- Demob (For Peter) – Stress And Pressure
- Skids (The Guv 10/05/24) – Into The Valley
- The Runaways – American Nights
- Cheap Trick – Oh Candy (Single Version)
- The Hormones – Castaway
- Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls – Out Of My Head
- Kamikaze (For Dick Dale) – Ain’t My Crowd
- The Rezillos – Top Of The Pops
- Teenage Cavegirl – Get Off The Road
