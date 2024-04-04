Smash It Up: 2024-04-04

April 4, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Plague – Do The Plague
  3. The Real Kids – Just Like Darts
  4. The Public Servants – No Authority
  5. The Barbarians – Are You A Boy Or Are You A Girl
  6. Thirteenth Floor Elevators – Tried To Hide
  7. Blitz Street Fuzz – Hard Times
  8. Sweeper – Slow Driving Car
  9. Cull The Band – Wimp
  10. SX Riot – 2 Mintue Noodles
  11. Trash – Dark Heart
  12. Juliette Seizure And The Tremmor Dolls – Wasted On You
  13. Pegadeath – Sayonara
  14. Maelstrom – The Other Side
  15. Radio Birdman – TV Eye
  16. Red Aunts – I Cant Do Anything Right
  17. Red Aunts – Silver Moon Motel
  18. Beasts Of Bourbon – Black Milk
  19. Iggy Pop – Run Like A Villain
  20. The Evil Hoodoo – Haunted
  21. Roadside Slasher – She Wanna Be A Rock Star
  22. Invidiosa – Mr Bobo
  23. Stiff Love – I Dont Mind Committing Crimes
  24. Human Crash – Wild Thing
  25. Husker Du – Celebrated Summer
  26. The Boom Band – Science Queen
  27. The Meatbeaters – Over The Edge
  28. Glen Matlock – Consequences Coming
  29. Girlschool – It Is What It Is
  30. Denis Tek – 1968
  31. Denis Tek (Feat Angie Pepper) – Day To Ride
  32. Private Wives – Hey Bestie
  33. Amyl And The Sniffers – Starfire 500
  34. Cosmic Psychos – Dead In A Ditch
  35. The Beautiful Black – Non Alignment Pact
