Smash It Up: 2024-04-04

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Plague – Do The Plague
- The Real Kids – Just Like Darts
- The Public Servants – No Authority
- The Barbarians – Are You A Boy Or Are You A Girl
- Thirteenth Floor Elevators – Tried To Hide
- Blitz Street Fuzz – Hard Times
- Sweeper – Slow Driving Car
- Cull The Band – Wimp
- SX Riot – 2 Mintue Noodles
- Trash – Dark Heart
- Juliette Seizure And The Tremmor Dolls – Wasted On You
- Pegadeath – Sayonara
- Maelstrom – The Other Side
- Radio Birdman – TV Eye
- Red Aunts – I Cant Do Anything Right
- Red Aunts – Silver Moon Motel
- Beasts Of Bourbon – Black Milk
- Iggy Pop – Run Like A Villain
- The Evil Hoodoo – Haunted
- Roadside Slasher – She Wanna Be A Rock Star
- Invidiosa – Mr Bobo
- Stiff Love – I Dont Mind Committing Crimes
- Human Crash – Wild Thing
- Husker Du – Celebrated Summer
- The Boom Band – Science Queen
- The Meatbeaters – Over The Edge
- Glen Matlock – Consequences Coming
- Girlschool – It Is What It Is
- Denis Tek – 1968
- Denis Tek (Feat Angie Pepper) – Day To Ride
- Private Wives – Hey Bestie
- Amyl And The Sniffers – Starfire 500
- Cosmic Psychos – Dead In A Ditch
- The Beautiful Black – Non Alignment Pact
Reader's opinions