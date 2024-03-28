Smash It Up: 2024-03-28

Written by on March 28, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Plague – Time Machine
  3. Flood – Slow Burn
  4. The Spades – You’re Gonna Miss Me
  5. The Newbeats – Top Secret
  6. Juliette Seizure And The Tremmor Dolls – Reason
  7. The Beasts Of Boubon – Drop Out
  8. Maelstrom – Houghton Hollow
  9. Ratvioli – Throwaway
  10. Babyteeth – Runt
  11. The Phosphenes – No More
  12. West Thebarton – Tapes
  13. The James Baker Experience – Born To Be Punched
  14. Cosmic Psychos – Lost Cause
  15. The Eastern Dark – The Presedent Is Dead
  16. The Celebate Rifles – Darlinghurst Confidential
  17. The Darts – Pour Another
  18. Grot – Car Chase
  19. Wild Billy Childish & CTMF – Traces Of You (Demo)
  20. Almost Numan – Attention Seeking Missile
  21. The Toss – Final Solution
  22. Perdition – Looking For Red Lights
  23. Motorhead – God Save The Queen
  24. Cull The Band – Spitn The Dummy
  25. Meatbeaters – Show Us What You Got
  26. Snuff – Go Easy
  27. Clowns – Z3ROS&ON3S
  28. The Driven – Mud In Your Eye
  29. Bad Poets – Crash Sweet Crash
  30. The Tearaways – Are You Effin Kidding Me (Radio Edit)
  31. The Streetwalkin Cheetahs – Sonic Reducer
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Groovin’ with Sister T: 2024-03-28

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2024-03-28

Current track

Title

Artist