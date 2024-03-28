Smash It Up: 2024-03-28

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Plague – Time Machine
- Flood – Slow Burn
- The Spades – You’re Gonna Miss Me
- The Newbeats – Top Secret
- Juliette Seizure And The Tremmor Dolls – Reason
- The Beasts Of Boubon – Drop Out
- Maelstrom – Houghton Hollow
- Ratvioli – Throwaway
- Babyteeth – Runt
- The Phosphenes – No More
- West Thebarton – Tapes
- The James Baker Experience – Born To Be Punched
- Cosmic Psychos – Lost Cause
- The Eastern Dark – The Presedent Is Dead
- The Celebate Rifles – Darlinghurst Confidential
- The Darts – Pour Another
- Grot – Car Chase
- Wild Billy Childish & CTMF – Traces Of You (Demo)
- Almost Numan – Attention Seeking Missile
- The Toss – Final Solution
- Perdition – Looking For Red Lights
- Motorhead – God Save The Queen
- Cull The Band – Spitn The Dummy
- Meatbeaters – Show Us What You Got
- Snuff – Go Easy
- Clowns – Z3ROS&ON3S
- The Driven – Mud In Your Eye
- Bad Poets – Crash Sweet Crash
- The Tearaways – Are You Effin Kidding Me (Radio Edit)
- The Streetwalkin Cheetahs – Sonic Reducer
