Smash It Up: 2024-03-21

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Spell – I Dont Believe You
  3. The Revs – Ten Seconds Of Temptation
  4. The Nuthins – Mistake
  5. LOLA – Billionaire
  6. Numbskulls – Berrin Up
  7. The Plague – Bellevue
  8. James Williamson And Deniz Tek – Jet Pack Nightmare
  9. The Liquorice Experiement – Rattlesnake
  10. Wine Lips – Derailer
  11. The Dracu-Las – Fire
  12. All Flight Crew Are Dead – Supersonic
  13. The Loons – Daffodils Or Despair
  14. Otoboke Beaver – Love Is Short
  15. Pack O Cards – Ronnie
  16. Hip Priests – Loose
  17. The Assassins – 1969
  18. The Monofones – Rich Bitch
  19. Maelstrom – By Myself
  20. Iron Sheiks – Running Astray
  21. Dead Moon – A Fix On You
  22. The Spikes – Lucifer Sam
  23. The Spikes – No Friend Of Mine
  24. Ribcage Wrestlers – Watties Mum
  25. Christy Costello – Uranium Baby
  26. The Von Bondies – Lack Of Communication
  27. The Screaming Tribesman – Igloo
  28. The Visitors – Brother John
  29. Meat Tray – Cheap Street
  30. Black Belt Jones – $60
  31. Tankerville – Breakfast Kabab
  32. The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
  33. The Bevis Frond – Jack Immortal
  34. King Snake Roost – Travel Was A Meat Thing
