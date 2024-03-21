Smash It Up: 2024-03-21

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Spell – I Dont Believe You
- The Revs – Ten Seconds Of Temptation
- The Nuthins – Mistake
- LOLA – Billionaire
- Numbskulls – Berrin Up
- The Plague – Bellevue
- James Williamson And Deniz Tek – Jet Pack Nightmare
- The Liquorice Experiement – Rattlesnake
- Wine Lips – Derailer
- The Dracu-Las – Fire
- All Flight Crew Are Dead – Supersonic
- The Loons – Daffodils Or Despair
- Otoboke Beaver – Love Is Short
- Pack O Cards – Ronnie
- Hip Priests – Loose
- The Assassins – 1969
- The Monofones – Rich Bitch
- Maelstrom – By Myself
- Iron Sheiks – Running Astray
- Dead Moon – A Fix On You
- The Spikes – Lucifer Sam
- The Spikes – No Friend Of Mine
- Ribcage Wrestlers – Watties Mum
- Christy Costello – Uranium Baby
- The Von Bondies – Lack Of Communication
- The Screaming Tribesman – Igloo
- The Visitors – Brother John
- Meat Tray – Cheap Street
- Black Belt Jones – $60
- Tankerville – Breakfast Kabab
- The Linda Lindas – Resolution/Revolution
- The Bevis Frond – Jack Immortal
- King Snake Roost – Travel Was A Meat Thing
Reader's opinions