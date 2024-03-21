Smash It Up: 2024-03-21

Written by on March 21, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Clowns – Scared To Die
  3. The Bellrays – Highway To Hell
  4. The Meyce – Trust You
  5. The Giant Robots – Fuzz You
  6. The Seeds Featuring Sky Saxon – Pushin Too Hard
  7. The Thirteenth Floor Elevators – Tried To Hide (Single Version)
  8. The Scientists – Solid Gold Hell (Live At Adelaide Uni)
  9. Asteroid Belt – Incantations
  10. Perdition – I’m Laughing
  11. Fear And Loathing – Funhouse
  12. Feedtime – Small Talk
  13. Star Ten Hash – Juvenile Delinquent
  14. Celibate Rifles – Jesus On TV
  15. The Fanatics – I Cant Believe
  16. Maelstrom – The Other Side
  17. DEW – Rip Tide
  18. Victims – I Understand
  19. Hoodoo Gurus – Television Addict (Live To Air In Perth 31/10/93)
  20. The Damned – Noise Noise Noise
  21. Fist Full Of Trojans – Diamonds
  22. Johnny Dole And The Scabs – Living Like An Animal
  23. The Stupes – Share It
  24. Missing Links – Dont Give Me No Friction
  25. The Raspberries – I Dont Know What I Want
  26. Grindhouse – Peter Brock Built My Hotrod
  27. The Accountants – Elizabeth City Riots
  28. T-Rex – Calling All Destroyers
  29. Baby Mullet – Not Your Toy
  30. Convict Class – We Are Not
  31. Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Colour Television
  32. Pizza Death – Pizza Death
  33. Marching Orders – Parasite
  34. Endless Bore – Cant Escape
  35. Hard-Ons – Just Being With You
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2024-03-21

Current track

Title

Artist