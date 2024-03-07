Smash It Up: 2024-03-07

Written by on March 7, 2024

  1. the Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Saints – Lost And Found
  3. On And Ons – Run To Tomorrow
  4. Angie Pepper – Hindu Gods (Of Love)
  5. The Loons – High And Lonesome (Like Jimmy Reed Said)
  6. XL – Here Today Gone Tomorrow
  7. The Kick – Armchair Politician
  8. The Exploding White Mice – Prepare To Die
  9. Psychotic Turnbuckles – Colour
  10. Pegadeath – Sayonara
  11. Grudge – Relic
  12. Twenty Second Sect – Im A Man
  13. Twenty Second Sect – Ha Ha Ha You’re Dead
  14. Lizard Train – My Pet Head
  15. The Bevis Frond – God’s Gift
  16. Fair Call – Skinned Knees
  17. Fair Call – Sticki Tu Da Man
  18. The Shop Assistants – All That Ever Mattered
  19. The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
  20. Madam Super Trash – Old Skin For New
  21. Maelstrom – Puppylove
  22. On Heat – Headlines
  23. Pussy Gilllette – Permanent Trash
  24. The Pricillas – Angela
  25. Mad Rollers – Bish Bash Bosh
  26. Erection – Fake Punk
  27. Clowns – Enoughs Enough
  28. Steve Grantley And The Zed Headz – The Queen Of Rock N Roll
  29. The Clash – Know Your Rights
  30. Killing Joke – Wardance
  31. The Speedways – Secret Secrets
  32. Dick Move – Chop!
  33. Golden Shitters – Wrench
  34. Lubricated Goat – In The Raw
  35. The Ramones – Rockaway Beach
  36. Bloodloss – Hated In My House
  37. Miss Golly Gosh – Band Sluts
  38. U-Bombs – Roadrunner
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Low Noise High Output: 2024-03-07

Previous post

The Magic 8: 2024-03-07

Current track

Title

Artist