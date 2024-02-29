Smash It Up: 2024-02-29

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Yes Men – Did You No Wrong
- Os Haxixins – Rais
- The Milkshakes – I’m Talking About You
- The La’s – I Cant Sleep
- Maelstrom – The Pied Piper
- The Trafalgars – I’ve Gotta Know
- The Beautiful Black – Hit The Wall
- The Beautiful Black – Non-Alignment Pact
- Plaster Of Paris + Rudi Thompson X-Ray Spex + Guests – Let’s Submerge
- Sniffin Glue – On The Piss
- Death Pill – Dirty Rotten Youth
- Rollins Band – On My Way To The Cage
- Mr Gasman – Everything’s Gone To Shit
- The 745 – Deserved
- Witch Spit – Daddy
- Sweat – Bowls Club
- Shonen Knife – Party
- Iggy And The Stooges – She Creatures Of The Hollywood Hills
- The Philisteins – My Demise
- God – Half-Ass
- Cross Eyed Lover – Blond Zombie
- Super American Eagle – Shit’s A Thing
- Pack O Cards – Rip It Off
- Pineapples From The Dawn Of Time – Too Much Acid
- Hydromedusa – Suspects
- Exploding White Mice – Your Claws
- Grunter – Long Gone Wastage
- The UVs – Dropping Bombs
- The Godfathers – John Barry
- Hard-Ons – Spider Tree
- Marshmallow Overcoat – Groovy Little Trip
