Smash It Up: 2024-02-29

February 29, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Yes Men – Did You No Wrong
  3. Os Haxixins – Rais
  4. The Milkshakes – I’m Talking About You
  5. The La’s – I Cant Sleep
  6. Maelstrom – The Pied Piper
  7. The Trafalgars – I’ve Gotta Know
  8. The Beautiful Black – Hit The Wall
  9. The Beautiful Black – Non-Alignment Pact
  10. Plaster Of Paris + Rudi Thompson X-Ray Spex + Guests – Let’s Submerge
  11. Sniffin Glue – On The Piss
  12. Death Pill – Dirty Rotten Youth
  13. Rollins Band – On My Way To The Cage
  14. Mr Gasman – Everything’s Gone To Shit
  15. The 745 – Deserved
  16. Witch Spit – Daddy
  17. Sweat – Bowls Club
  18. Shonen Knife – Party
  19. Iggy And The Stooges – She Creatures Of The Hollywood Hills
  20. The Philisteins – My Demise
  21. God – Half-Ass
  22. Cross Eyed Lover – Blond Zombie
  23. Super American Eagle – Shit’s A Thing
  24. Pack O Cards – Rip It Off
  25. Pineapples From The Dawn Of Time – Too Much Acid
  26. Hydromedusa – Suspects
  27. Exploding White Mice – Your Claws
  28. Grunter – Long Gone Wastage
  29. The UVs – Dropping Bombs
  30. The Godfathers – John Barry
  31. Hard-Ons – Spider Tree
  32. Marshmallow Overcoat – Groovy Little Trip
