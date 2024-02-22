Smash It Up: 2024-02-22

Written by on February 22, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Redd Kross – Pretty Please Me
  3. Flamin Groovies – Shake Some Action (Demo)
  4. Chinese Takeaway – I Feel Alright
  5. The Cherylinas – We Were Happy
  6. Mod Fun – I Can See (Everything)
  7. Celebate Rifles – Wild Desire
  8. Shonen Knife – Explosion
  9. Madam Supertrash – Random Heart Attacks
  10. Romana Ashton – Bring Me
  11. Private Wives – Pity Party
  12. Maelstrom – Houghton Hollow
  13. Blues Magoos – (We Aint Got) Nothin Yet
  14. Plaster Of Paris Feat Rudi Thompson – Identity
  15. Drunk Mums – New Australia
  16. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  17. Head In The Oven – Deluge
  18. Vlad Dale – See My Dog
  19. Colourblind – Soak
  20. The 745 – Full Force Four Five
  21. U-Bombs – It’s Automatic
  22. Sunnyboys – The Seeker
  23. Lime Spiders – Slave Girl
  24. Primevils – Whipping Tree
  25. Dinosaur Jr – Repulsion
  26. Fiendish Cavendish – Intense Chair
  27. Fear And Loathing – Hillsong Burning
  28. The Toss – Hang Up Ya Boots
  29. Blond Revolver – Ruby Red
  30. Future Suck – Hell For Leather
  31. Split System – Hit Me
  32. Toxic Shock – Concrete Jungle
