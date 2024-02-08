Smash It Up: 2024-02-08

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- MC5 – I Just Dont Know
- MC5 – Break Time
- MC5 – Looking At You
- MC5 – Human Being Lawnmower
- DKT MC5 – Sister Anne
- DKT MC5 – Gotta Keep Movin
- Wayne Kramer – Crack In The Universe
- The Hitmen – American Ruse
- Radio Birdman – Shakin Street
- Poison Idea – Kick Out The Jams
- Psycho Surgeons – Horizontal Action
- Psycho Surgeons – Wild Weekend
- Johnny Kannis – King Of The Surf
- Johnny Kannis – Pushin Too Hard
- Green Circles – Long Live Sivananda
- Romana Ashton And The Reeds – Bring Me
- Pack O Cards – Angry
- The Munch – Puddle
- Hagol – Hate
- COFFIN – Hand Of Law
- West Thebarton – Desire
- Cosmic Psychos – Better In The Shed
- Boondall Boys – King Wally
- Missing Links – Driving Me Insane
- The Pets – Hello I Love You
- The Plague – Brainscan
- Baby Doll – Rockabilly Hillbilly Corndog
- Itchy And The Nits – Square
- Terry And Dave – Rush
- The Meanies – Gangenous
- The Jackets – Dreamer
- Fear And Loathing – SATAN (Sorry About The Awful Noise)
- The Cavemen – Night Of The Demon
- Dodge Main – Future/Now
Reader's opinions