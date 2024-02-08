Smash It Up: 2024-02-08

February 8, 2024

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. MC5 – I Just Dont Know
  3. MC5 – Break Time
  4. MC5 – Looking At You
  5. MC5 – Human Being Lawnmower
  6. DKT MC5 – Sister Anne
  7. DKT MC5 – Gotta Keep Movin
  8. Wayne Kramer – Crack In The Universe
  9. The Hitmen – American Ruse
  10. Radio Birdman – Shakin Street
  11. Poison Idea – Kick Out The Jams
  12. Psycho Surgeons – Horizontal Action
  13. Psycho Surgeons – Wild Weekend
  14. Johnny Kannis – King Of The Surf
  15. Johnny Kannis – Pushin Too Hard
  16. Green Circles – Long Live Sivananda
  17. Romana Ashton And The Reeds – Bring Me
  18. Pack O Cards – Angry
  19. The Munch – Puddle
  20. Hagol – Hate
  21. COFFIN – Hand Of Law
  22. West Thebarton – Desire
  23. Cosmic Psychos – Better In The Shed
  24. Boondall Boys – King Wally
  25. Missing Links – Driving Me Insane
  26. The Pets – Hello I Love You
  27. The Plague – Brainscan
  28. Baby Doll – Rockabilly Hillbilly Corndog
  29. Itchy And The Nits – Square
  30. Terry And Dave – Rush
  31. The Meanies – Gangenous
  32. The Jackets – Dreamer
  33. Fear And Loathing – SATAN (Sorry About The Awful Noise)
  34. The Cavemen – Night Of The Demon
  35. Dodge Main – Future/Now
