Smash It Up: 2024-02-01

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Prisoners – Better In Black
  3. The Unclaimed – You Never Come
  4. The Stollers – Lies
  5. Deniz Tek – Takink One For The Team
  6. The Undertones – There Goes Norman
  7. The Professionals – Just Another Dream
  8. The Uglies – Big City
  9. Whoroboros – Disease
  10. Hoon – Australian Dream
  11. Aborted Tortise – Malpractice
  12. Drunk Mums – Livin At Night
  13. Head In The Oven – Percy
  14. Steal Capz – Metro Card
  15. Terry And Dave – Blow The Candles Out
  16. Zombeaches – A Taste Of Oxygen
  17. Iron Sheiks – Satan’s Mule
  18. Les Lullies – Savage
  19. Th’ Losin Streaks – I Mean You
  20. Ataque Zero – Olvido
  21. Teen Mortgage – Doctor
  22. Pack O Cards – Ronnie
  23. Bloodloss – Shoot On Sight
  24. The Pets – El Entierro De El Hombre Rico Que Murio De Hambre
  25. Girl Drink Drunks – Kick Me Out
  26. The Devil Dogs – Action
  27. Los Chicos – A Kingdom Of Coolness
  28. The Scientists – Temple Of Love
  29. Ben Gel – All Rise
  30. Pigsteerer – Fallen Soldiers
  31. Meatbeaters – 1970
  32. Guitar Wolf – Jett Beer
  33. The Mosquitos – Darn Well
  34. Dead By Dawn – Over You
  35. Celibate Rifles – Bill Bonney Regrets
  36. Richard Hell And The Voidoids – Love Comes In Spurts
  37. Venom P Stinger – Those Snakes
  38. Iggy And The Stooges – I Got A Right
