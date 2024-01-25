Smash It Up: 2024-01-25

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Dirty Lovers – Check This Action
- Bored + Bohdan X – There’s A Lot Of It Going Around
- Civic – Satelite
- MC5 – Kick Out The Jams
- Deniz Tek – 1984 Again
- Perdition – The Last Hour
- The Shangrilas – Out In The Streets
- Mary Weiss – Tell Me What You Want Me To Do
- New York Dolls – Looking For A Kiss
- Blondie – Little Girl Lies
- Avant Gardeners – Bring Me The Head
- The Munch – Insect
- Pitty Lips – Cellular
- Free Drinks – Meat Hook
- Halftime Oranges – Still Alive
- Vlad Dale – I Dont Wanna Go To Work
- Sandy Dish – Ghosted
- Pist Idiots – Smile
- Hack – Rawhead
- Pack O Cards – Rip It Off
- The Pleasers – Kids Are Alright
- Stiff Little Fingers – Barbed Wire Love
- Roo Shooter – Hey Buddy
- Kamikaze – Voodoo
- Taxed – Blue Dog
- Raw Sex – My Dog Eats Duck Shit
- Livingstones – Fastet Car Around
- The Drones – Believe In Me
- The Mystaken – Rum Drunk
- The Cramps – Good Taste
- King Snake Roost – Stonges Planet
- Iggy Pop And Debrah Harry – Well Did Ya Eva
Reader's opinions