Smash It Up: 2024-01-25

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Dirty Lovers – Check This Action
  3. Bored + Bohdan X – There’s A Lot Of It Going Around
  4. Civic – Satelite
  5. MC5 – Kick Out The Jams
  6. Deniz Tek – 1984 Again
  7. Perdition – The Last Hour
  8. The Shangrilas – Out In The Streets
  9. Mary Weiss – Tell Me What You Want Me To Do
  10. New York Dolls – Looking For A Kiss
  11. Blondie – Little Girl Lies
  12. Avant Gardeners – Bring Me The Head
  13. The Munch – Insect
  14. Pitty Lips – Cellular
  15. Free Drinks – Meat Hook
  16. Halftime Oranges – Still Alive
  17. Vlad Dale – I Dont Wanna Go To Work
  18. Sandy Dish – Ghosted
  19. Pist Idiots – Smile
  20. Hack – Rawhead
  21. Pack O Cards – Rip It Off
  22. The Pleasers – Kids Are Alright
  23. Stiff Little Fingers – Barbed Wire Love
  24. Roo Shooter – Hey Buddy
  25. Kamikaze – Voodoo
  26. Taxed – Blue Dog
  27. Raw Sex – My Dog Eats Duck Shit
  28. Livingstones – Fastet Car Around
  29. The Drones – Believe In Me
  30. The Mystaken – Rum Drunk
  31. The Cramps – Good Taste
  32. King Snake Roost – Stonges Planet
  33. Iggy Pop And Debrah Harry – Well Did Ya Eva
