Smash It Up: 2024-01-11

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Scientists – Kinda Girl
- Last Words – No Music In The World Today
- Manakins – Popularity
- The Flys – Love And A Molotov Cocktail
- The Cigarettes – They’re Back Again, Here They Come
- The Laundrettes – Juvenile Thrills
- Radio Birdman (11 of 11) – Do The Pop
- Ben Gel (10 Of 11) – Snap My Spine
- The Twenty Second Sect (9 of 11) – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Cosmic Psychos (8 of 11) – Rip And Dig
- Chainsaw Preachers (7 of 11) – Greed Is The Enemy
- The Spikes (6 of 11) – She’s Melting
- The Preytells (5 of 11) – Come My Way
- Juliette Seizure And The Tremmor Dolls (4 of 11) – Be My Fred Cole
- Perdition (3 of 11) – Oxygen
- Cull The Band (2 of 11) – Three Time Loser
- Fear And Loathing (1 of 11) – Reality Winner
- Arse – Primitive Species
- Blowers – Hate That Shit
- Toxic Avengers – Coopers Revenge
- The Empty Heads – Bin Day
- Johnny Seagull And The Hot Chips – Never Dies
- Off! – I Dont Belong
- Off! – Upside Down
- Pack O Cards – Ronnie
- Pack O Cards – Trash Boogie
- Hellacopters – It’s Too Late
- Dollsquad – Cave Gurl
- Abi Ooze – ABA
- Z28 – Out 4 Kicks
- Pussy Riot – Wont Get Fooled Again
- Wilmer X – Motorbike Drivin
- Leather Nun – No Rule
- Love – Seven And Seven Is
- The Stooges – TV Eye
- The Seeds – Pushin Too Hard
- The Dangermen – Elizabeth Arcade (Circa 1992)
Reader's opinions