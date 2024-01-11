Smash It Up: 2024-01-11

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Scientists – Kinda Girl
  3. Last Words – No Music In The World Today
  4. Manakins – Popularity
  5. The Flys – Love And A Molotov Cocktail
  6. The Cigarettes – They’re Back Again, Here They Come
  7. The Laundrettes – Juvenile Thrills
  8. Radio Birdman (11 of 11) – Do The Pop
  9. Ben Gel (10 Of 11) – Snap My Spine
  10. The Twenty Second Sect (9 of 11) – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  11. Cosmic Psychos (8 of 11) – Rip And Dig
  12. Chainsaw Preachers (7 of 11) – Greed Is The Enemy
  13. The Spikes (6 of 11) – She’s Melting
  14. The Preytells (5 of 11) – Come My Way
  15. Juliette Seizure And The Tremmor Dolls (4 of 11) – Be My Fred Cole
  16. Perdition (3 of 11) – Oxygen
  17. Cull The Band (2 of 11) – Three Time Loser
  18. Fear And Loathing (1 of 11) – Reality Winner
  19. Arse – Primitive Species
  20. Blowers – Hate That Shit
  21. Toxic Avengers – Coopers Revenge
  22. The Empty Heads – Bin Day
  23. Johnny Seagull And The Hot Chips – Never Dies
  24. Off! – I Dont Belong
  25. Off! – Upside Down
  26. Pack O Cards – Ronnie
  27. Pack O Cards – Trash Boogie
  28. Hellacopters – It’s Too Late
  29. Dollsquad – Cave Gurl
  30. Abi Ooze – ABA
  31. Z28 – Out 4 Kicks
  32. Pussy Riot – Wont Get Fooled Again
  33. Wilmer X – Motorbike Drivin
  34. Leather Nun – No Rule
  35. Love – Seven And Seven Is
  36. The Stooges – TV Eye
  37. The Seeds – Pushin Too Hard
  38. The Dangermen – Elizabeth Arcade (Circa 1992)
