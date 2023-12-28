Smash It Up: 2023-12-28

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Seminal Rats – Le Grande Bouffe
  3. Sharm 69 – Borstal Breakout
  4. The Jam – Away From The Numbers
  5. The Boys – Jimmy Brown
  6. Brood – I’ve Been Thinking
  7. The Pricillas – Gonna Rip Up Your Photograph
  8. Smallpox Confidential – Butcher Bird
  9. Hate Force Five – Rule The Night
  10. Isolation Valve – I Wish I Was Royalty
  11. Nunbait – Track Trauma
  12. Depression – Australia Australia
  13. Sweat – Red Wave
  14. Stormkastr – Dirt Road Holden Maniac
  15. Happy Porpak – Red Tractor Head
  16. The Nitwits – Lithium And Lipstick
  17. The Nitwits – Raised By Drunks
  18. The Kinks – Yes Sir No Sir
  19. Pretty Things – Renaissance Fair
  20. The Basements – Out Of My Mind
  21. The Sewergrooves – It’s A Revolution
  22. Lucidvox – On The Way
  23. Deadland – Meat Injection
  24. Miss Golly Gosh – For The Love Of Goon
  25. Primevils – Whipping Tree
  26. The Creeps – Down At The Nightclub
  27. The Skunks – Riot
  28. Screaming Jennies – Mamma’s Little Boy
  29. The Spikes – Pass Myself
  30. United Mutation – Fugitive
  31. The Screaming Dizbusters – This Aint The Summer Of Love
  32. The Toss – Reality Shits Me
  33. Bloodloss – Smell Machine
  34. The 5678s – Daddy Goes Out Jail
  35. Lord Rochester – Monkey’s Fist
  36. King Brothers – Monster
  37. Toxic Shock – Mystery Boy
  38. NFI – Big Problems
