Smash It Up: 2023-12-21

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Captain Sensible and Martin Newell And Friends – Ere’s Ya Christmas
- Pierced Arrows – Zip My Lip
- The Runaways – Neon Angels
- The Dagoes – Santa, Coca-Cola And Elvis
- Ramones – Merry Christmas (I Dont Wanna Fight Tonight)
- Amyl And The Sniffers – Starfire 5000
- Masters Apprentices – Merry Go Round
- Filthy Scumbags – Larger Drinkers From Hell
- Psychotic Turnbuckles – Albuquerque (Wild Scenes)
- Numbskulls – Mosquito
- Exploding White Mice – Down On The Street
- Baby Doll – Born To Lose
- Demob – Casualty
- Denis Tek – Truck And Roll
- Black Chrome – Age Of Rage
- The Plague – Axeman
- Coffin – Australia Stops
- The Accountants – True Romance
- The Acid Drops – Its A Happening
- New England Stone – Suffocating
- Juliette Siezure And The Tremor Dolls – Cant Take It
- The Spikes – Goodbye Vallentine
- Vice Squad – When You Were 17
- Flea Circus – Skank Minnow
- The Black Assassins – Death Take Me Now
- Denis Cometti – Death Rattle
- Jerry Spider Gang – Beast
- Meanies – Old Car To Shangrila
- Glassweb – In A Year Or So
- The Syssys – Three Long Days
- Philiseins – Early Morning Memory
- Sunnyboys – Happy Man
- Thank – Dead Dog In A Ditch
- The Partisans – CID
- Perdition – Oxygen
Reader's opinions