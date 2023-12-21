Smash It Up: 2023-12-21

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Captain Sensible and Martin Newell And Friends – Ere’s Ya Christmas
  3. Pierced Arrows – Zip My Lip
  4. The Runaways – Neon Angels
  5. The Dagoes – Santa, Coca-Cola And Elvis
  6. Ramones – Merry Christmas (I Dont Wanna Fight Tonight)
  7. Amyl And The Sniffers – Starfire 5000
  8. Masters Apprentices – Merry Go Round
  9. Filthy Scumbags – Larger Drinkers From Hell
  10. Psychotic Turnbuckles – Albuquerque (Wild Scenes)
  11. Numbskulls – Mosquito
  12. Exploding White Mice – Down On The Street
  13. Baby Doll – Born To Lose
  14. Demob – Casualty
  15. Denis Tek – Truck And Roll
  16. Black Chrome – Age Of Rage
  17. The Plague – Axeman
  18. Coffin – Australia Stops
  19. The Accountants – True Romance
  20. The Acid Drops – Its A Happening
  21. New England Stone – Suffocating
  22. Juliette Siezure And The Tremor Dolls – Cant Take It
  23. The Spikes – Goodbye Vallentine
  24. Vice Squad – When You Were 17
  25. Flea Circus – Skank Minnow
  26. The Black Assassins – Death Take Me Now
  27. Denis Cometti – Death Rattle
  28. Jerry Spider Gang – Beast
  29. Meanies – Old Car To Shangrila
  30. Glassweb – In A Year Or So
  31. The Syssys – Three Long Days
  32. Philiseins – Early Morning Memory
  33. Sunnyboys – Happy Man
  34. Thank – Dead Dog In A Ditch
  35. The Partisans – CID
  36. Perdition – Oxygen
