Smash It Up: 2023-12-14

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Chainsaw Preachers – New Normal
  3. Perdition – Isnt It A Pitty
  4. Sniffin Glue – Adelaide Tribute
  5. Genocides – Come Again (You Make Me Wanna)
  6. Hells Hoist – On The Radio
  7. The Adverts – Quick Step
  8. News – Dirty Lies
  9. Cyanide Pills – The Kids Cant Be Trusted With Rock N Roll
  10. Rokets – Thrillseeker
  11. The Loons – I Wanna Get You
  12. The Kelly Muff – Dessert Ego
  13. Gutter Oil – Waste Of Space
  14. Gutter Oil – Drunfk
  15. Captain Beefheart – Dropout Boogie
  16. The Hellacopters – Hey
  17. Iron Sheiks – Acid House
  18. Sweat – I Dont Care
  19. The Chats – Temperature
  20. The Cavemen – Swamp Thing
  21. The Creamers – Sunday Head
  22. The Lazy Cowgirls – Know Your Product
  23. Radio Birdman – Hangin On
  24. Molting Vultures – The Hang Up
  25. Hoot McKloot – Cider Skank
  26. Fear And Loathing – I Kill Hippies
  27. Young Identities – New Trends
  28. No Action – Heatwave
  29. Trick Shot – No One Wins
  30. Stabbitha And The Knifey Wifes – Fedora Destroyer
  31. Gaffer – Handcuff
  32. Lucidvox – Dont Look Away
  33. Super Snazz – Teenage Head
  34. Union Carbide Productions – Summer Holiday Camp
  35. Human Crash – Agitated
  36. Mr Gasman – Party In My Tracksuit Pants
  37. Baby Candy – Big Boi
