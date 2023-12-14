Smash It Up: 2023-12-14

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Chainsaw Preachers – New Normal
- Perdition – Isnt It A Pitty
- Sniffin Glue – Adelaide Tribute
- Genocides – Come Again (You Make Me Wanna)
- Hells Hoist – On The Radio
- The Adverts – Quick Step
- News – Dirty Lies
- Cyanide Pills – The Kids Cant Be Trusted With Rock N Roll
- Rokets – Thrillseeker
- The Loons – I Wanna Get You
- The Kelly Muff – Dessert Ego
- Gutter Oil – Waste Of Space
- Gutter Oil – Drunfk
- Captain Beefheart – Dropout Boogie
- The Hellacopters – Hey
- Iron Sheiks – Acid House
- Sweat – I Dont Care
- The Chats – Temperature
- The Cavemen – Swamp Thing
- The Creamers – Sunday Head
- The Lazy Cowgirls – Know Your Product
- Radio Birdman – Hangin On
- Molting Vultures – The Hang Up
- Hoot McKloot – Cider Skank
- Fear And Loathing – I Kill Hippies
- Young Identities – New Trends
- No Action – Heatwave
- Trick Shot – No One Wins
- Stabbitha And The Knifey Wifes – Fedora Destroyer
- Gaffer – Handcuff
- Lucidvox – Dont Look Away
- Super Snazz – Teenage Head
- Union Carbide Productions – Summer Holiday Camp
- Human Crash – Agitated
- Mr Gasman – Party In My Tracksuit Pants
- Baby Candy – Big Boi
