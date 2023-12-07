Smash It Up: 2023-12-07

Written by on December 7, 2023

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Dictators – Stay With Me
  3. The Nips – Happy Song
  4. Troops Of Tomorrow – Troops Of Tomorrow
  5. Urban Dogs – New Barbarians
  6. Mutant Monster Beach Party – Motorbikin Shake
  7. Teengenerate – Johnny And Dee Dee
  8. The Bellrays – Changing Colours
  9. Grong Grong – Grong Grong
  10. Squid Jag – Too Slow
  11. Rat Catcher – Flipping Herrings
  12. Killing Joke – Requium
  13. Lucidvox – All Frozen
  14. Cosmic Psychos – Custom Credit
  15. Blood Sucking Freaks – Strech The Truth
  16. Grudge – Grudge
  17. Creeping Flesh – 3 Blind Lies
  18. Human Crash – I Wanna Be Your Dog
  19. Perdition – Stick To Your Guns
  20. Zulo – Vas A Extranarme
  21. Sweat – That’s Shit
  22. Caynide Pills – Low Budget Rock N Roll
  23. Half – Hothead
  24. Angelic – Any-One Any-More
  25. Chain Whip – Teenage Kinks
  26. The Stools – Stare Scared
  27. Rubber Udder – Sniff Sniff Retch
  28. The Mooney Suzuki – I Woke Up This Morning
  29. American Soul Spiders – Lazy Cowgirls
  30. The Troggs – I Want You
  31. Rocks – You’re So Boring
  32. Ramones – Teenage Lobotomy
  33. Thee Psycho Delmatics – Strycnine
  34. Tony Dodd – American Films
