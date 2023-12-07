Smash It Up: 2023-12-07

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Dictators – Stay With Me
- The Nips – Happy Song
- Troops Of Tomorrow – Troops Of Tomorrow
- Urban Dogs – New Barbarians
- Mutant Monster Beach Party – Motorbikin Shake
- Teengenerate – Johnny And Dee Dee
- The Bellrays – Changing Colours
- Grong Grong – Grong Grong
- Squid Jag – Too Slow
- Rat Catcher – Flipping Herrings
- Killing Joke – Requium
- Lucidvox – All Frozen
- Cosmic Psychos – Custom Credit
- Blood Sucking Freaks – Strech The Truth
- Grudge – Grudge
- Creeping Flesh – 3 Blind Lies
- Human Crash – I Wanna Be Your Dog
- Perdition – Stick To Your Guns
- Zulo – Vas A Extranarme
- Sweat – That’s Shit
- Caynide Pills – Low Budget Rock N Roll
- Half – Hothead
- Angelic – Any-One Any-More
- Chain Whip – Teenage Kinks
- The Stools – Stare Scared
- Rubber Udder – Sniff Sniff Retch
- The Mooney Suzuki – I Woke Up This Morning
- American Soul Spiders – Lazy Cowgirls
- The Troggs – I Want You
- Rocks – You’re So Boring
- Ramones – Teenage Lobotomy
- Thee Psycho Delmatics – Strycnine
- Tony Dodd – American Films
Reader's opinions