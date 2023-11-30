Smash It Up: 2023-11-30

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Killing Joke – Empire Song
  3. Killing Joke – Lord Of Chaos
  4. The Bodies – We Dont Care
  5. Gun Control – The Boss
  6. Riot/Clone – Lucrative Lies
  7. The Germs – Caught In My Eye
  8. The Vibrators – Fighter Pilot
  9. Lucidvox – Dont Look Away
  10. Ndox Electrique – Wali Namale
  11. The Vains – Dont Think So
  12. The Twenty Second Sect – Tell Me Go
  13. The Headcoatees – Dont Wanna Hold Your Hand
  14. The Gels – Liar Say Liar Do
  15. The Thanes – Lazy Bones
  16. The Prisoners – Far Away
  17. Mad 3 – Lost Tokyo
  18. Ministry – Stigmata
  19. Circle Jerks – When The Shit Hits The Fan
  20. Depression – Monetry Gain
  21. Fear And Loathing – Antisocial Insecurity
  22. Fear And Loathing – Octoberfist
  23. L7 – Proto Prototype
  24. Essential Logic – Quality Crayon Wax OK
  25. Deadbeats – Get Your Head Straight
  26. The Dogs – Punk Rock Holiday
  27. The Replacements – Raised In The City (Demo)
  28. Cock – Bouncer For My Sexlife
  29. Digger And The Pussycats – Motorbike
  30. Ben Gel – Not Just Another Riot
  31. Cosmic Psychos – Nice Day To Go To The Pub
  32. The A-Bones – Im In WIth The Out Crowd
  33. Fluffy – Stupormarket
  34. Killerbirds – Not Tough Enough
