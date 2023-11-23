Smash It Up: 2023-11-23

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Cosmic Psychos – Mountain Of Piss
- The Lazy Cowgirls – Bought Your Lies
- Hagol – Get Guilty
- Planet Cactus – Banana
- The Revillos – Bongo Brain
- Abrasive Wheels – Burn Em Down
- Mark Of Cain – Degenerate boy
- Perdition – Right To Fight
- Perdition – Degeneration
- Hard-Ons – Miserable
- Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
- Dion Lunadon – Rocks On
- The Spikes – This Is Australia
- Feedtime – Buffalo Bob
- Iron Sheiks – Acid House
- Eastern Dark – Sacrifice Of WIll
- Lime Spiders – Just One Solution
- Lizard Train – Smoulder
- Blondie – Underground Girl
- No Action – Listen To My Heart
- Making Friends – ATM
- The Wipers – Return Of The Rat
- Stepmother – Face Away
- Attilla – Holey Moses
- Maximum Security – Jumpin Fences
- Luna Magnet – Sign On The Line
- The Muffs – No Action
- The Horn – Heavens To Betsy
- The Faceful – Flag Is Up
- The Wet Taxis – Clock On The Wall
- The Runaways – I Love Playing With Fire
- Red Rascal – Other Girlfriend
- The Drones – Believe In Me
Reader's opinions