Smash It Up: 2023-11-23

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Cosmic Psychos – Mountain Of Piss
  3. The Lazy Cowgirls – Bought Your Lies
  4. Hagol – Get Guilty
  5. Planet Cactus – Banana
  6. The Revillos – Bongo Brain
  7. Abrasive Wheels – Burn Em Down
  8. Mark Of Cain – Degenerate boy
  9. Perdition – Right To Fight
  10. Perdition – Degeneration
  11. Hard-Ons – Miserable
  12. Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
  13. Dion Lunadon – Rocks On
  14. The Spikes – This Is Australia
  15. Feedtime – Buffalo Bob
  16. Iron Sheiks – Acid House
  17. Eastern Dark – Sacrifice Of WIll
  18. Lime Spiders – Just One Solution
  19. Lizard Train – Smoulder
  20. Blondie – Underground Girl
  21. No Action – Listen To My Heart
  22. Making Friends – ATM
  23. The Wipers – Return Of The Rat
  24. Stepmother – Face Away
  25. Attilla – Holey Moses
  26. Maximum Security – Jumpin Fences
  27. Luna Magnet – Sign On The Line
  28. The Muffs – No Action
  29. The Horn – Heavens To Betsy
  30. The Faceful – Flag Is Up
  31. The Wet Taxis – Clock On The Wall
  32. The Runaways – I Love Playing With Fire
  33. Red Rascal – Other Girlfriend
  34. The Drones – Believe In Me
