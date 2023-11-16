Smash It Up: 2023-11-16

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Destroy All Monsters – Bored
- The Lords Of The New Church – Open Your Eyes
- The Gymslips – 48 Crash
- GBH – Sick Boy
- Perdition – Crisis
- Cull The Band – One Night Only
- Avengers – We Are The One
- Crime – Hot Wire My Heart
- Massappeal – Fun Again
- Bloodloss – Honey Girl
- Hack – Worm Man
- Primevils – Lazy Mosquito Soup
- Head On – Coffin Mask
- Mak Of Cain – Details
- Antireason – The Age Of Reason
- Muscle Car – Queen Of Noise
- Gun Control – Mr Callum
- Meatbeaters – 1970
- The Twenty Second Sect – Ring My Bell
- Lizard Train – She’s Like A Cloud
- Smallpox Confidential – The Strand
- Pigasus – Three
- Lord Rochester – Monkey Monkey
- Captain Beyond – Thousand Days Of Yesterdays
- Jesters Of Newport – Stormy
- Peter And The Silhouettes – Claudette Jones
- Challenger 7 – Because We Can
- Lazy Cowgirls – Re-Occuring Thing
- 745 – Full Force 45
