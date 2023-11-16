Smash It Up: 2023-11-16

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Destroy All Monsters – Bored
  3. The Lords Of The New Church – Open Your Eyes
  4. The Gymslips – 48 Crash
  5. GBH – Sick Boy
  6. Perdition – Crisis
  7. Cull The Band – One Night Only
  8. Avengers – We Are The One
  9. Crime – Hot Wire My Heart
  10. Massappeal – Fun Again
  11. Bloodloss – Honey Girl
  12. Hack – Worm Man
  13. Primevils – Lazy Mosquito Soup
  14. Head On – Coffin Mask
  15. Mak Of Cain – Details
  16. Antireason – The Age Of Reason
  17. Muscle Car – Queen Of Noise
  18. Gun Control – Mr Callum
  19. Meatbeaters – 1970
  20. The Twenty Second Sect – Ring My Bell
  21. Lizard Train – She’s Like A Cloud
  22. Smallpox Confidential – The Strand
  23. Pigasus – Three
  24. Lord Rochester – Monkey Monkey
  25. Captain Beyond – Thousand Days Of Yesterdays
  26. Jesters Of Newport – Stormy
  27. Peter And The Silhouettes – Claudette Jones
  28. Challenger 7 – Because We Can
  29. Lazy Cowgirls – Re-Occuring Thing
  30. 745 – Full Force 45
