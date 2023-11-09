Smash It Up: 2023-11-09

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Mynd Gardners – 20 Plus Club
- Dust Collection – Green When She Says
- The Handmedowns – State Of Confusion
- Vice Squad – Pulling Teeth
- Paul Revere And The Raiders – Him Or Me What’s It Gonna Be
- The Liberty Bell – That’s How It Will Be
- The Lazy Cowgirls – Teenage Frankenstein
- Cosmic Psychos – Kill Bill
- Mark Of Cain – Interloper
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (With The Lovely Eggs) – Hot Stuff
- Lumpzucker – Take My Time
- Deadland – Rage
- The Bellrays – They Glued Your Head On Upsidedown
- Fear And Loathing – His Latest Flame
- Toxic Shock – Animal
- Pigusus – Flight Of The Swine
- Smallpox Confidential – The Ego Age
- Brainer – In The Raw
- Twenyt Second Sect – Hell
- Iron Sheiks – Running Astray
- Johnny Seagull And The Chips – I Deal In Fire
- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- Body Type – Miss The World
- Fishmakers Marketplace – Dirty Cat In A Fish Factory
- Young Modern – Radio Song
- The Plague – Hit By A Truck
- Lola – Black Lung
- The Exploited – UK 82
- New Christs – Fuzz Expo
Reader's opinions