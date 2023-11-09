Smash It Up: 2023-11-09

Written by on November 9, 2023

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Mynd Gardners – 20 Plus Club
  3. Dust Collection – Green When She Says
  4. The Handmedowns – State Of Confusion
  5. Vice Squad – Pulling Teeth
  6. Paul Revere And The Raiders – Him Or Me What’s It Gonna Be
  7. The Liberty Bell – That’s How It Will Be
  8. The Lazy Cowgirls – Teenage Frankenstein
  9. Cosmic Psychos – Kill Bill
  10. Mark Of Cain – Interloper
  11. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (With The Lovely Eggs) – Hot Stuff
  12. Lumpzucker – Take My Time
  13. Deadland – Rage
  14. The Bellrays – They Glued Your Head On Upsidedown
  15. Fear And Loathing – His Latest Flame
  16. Toxic Shock – Animal
  17. Pigusus – Flight Of The Swine
  18. Smallpox Confidential – The Ego Age
  19. Brainer – In The Raw
  20. Twenyt Second Sect – Hell
  21. Iron Sheiks – Running Astray
  22. Johnny Seagull And The Chips – I Deal In Fire
  23. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  24. Body Type – Miss The World
  25. Fishmakers Marketplace – Dirty Cat In A Fish Factory
  26. Young Modern – Radio Song
  27. The Plague – Hit By A Truck
  28. Lola – Black Lung
  29. The Exploited – UK 82
  30. New Christs – Fuzz Expo
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Freewheelin’: 2023-11-09

Current track

Title

Artist