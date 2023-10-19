Smash It Up: 2023-10-19

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Razar – Task Force
  3. Shockabilly – City Of Corruption
  4. The Groupies – Primitive
  5. The Electric Prunes – Hideaway
  6. The Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat
  7. Angie Pepper – Frozen World
  8. The Bandshe – Cirque De Scream
  9. Jon Ann – Kings Cup
  10. Newgate Crowd – Remote
  11. The 745 – Bad Boy
  12. Colourblind – Touched
  13. The Munch – Puddle
  14. Cull The Band – Raw Power
  15. Hate Force Five – Rule The Night
  16. Black Belt Jones – $60
  17. Screaming Believers – LSS
  18. Mudhoney – Let It Slide
  19. Mudhoney – Pump It Up
  20. Venom P Stinger – Hell Street
  21. Painters And Dockers – Dirty Filthy Rock And Roll
  22. Claw Hammer – Hey Old Lady And Bert’s Song
  23. Gore Gore Girls – Track You Down
  24. The Mothers – Lessons In Love
  25. The End – My Confession
  26. Mark Of Cain – The Contender
  27. Speedboat – Soul City Version 1
  28. Perdition – New Anarchy
  29. Priority Orange – More
  30. LOLA – Riding Free
  31. Gravel Samwidge – Hole In My Head
  32. Adam And The Blackout – Rock N Roll Manimal
  33. Dara Puspita (Flower Girls) – A Go Go
