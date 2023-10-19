Smash It Up: 2023-10-19

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Razar – Task Force
- Shockabilly – City Of Corruption
- The Groupies – Primitive
- The Electric Prunes – Hideaway
- The Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat
- Angie Pepper – Frozen World
- The Bandshe – Cirque De Scream
- Jon Ann – Kings Cup
- Newgate Crowd – Remote
- The 745 – Bad Boy
- Colourblind – Touched
- The Munch – Puddle
- Cull The Band – Raw Power
- Hate Force Five – Rule The Night
- Black Belt Jones – $60
- Screaming Believers – LSS
- Mudhoney – Let It Slide
- Mudhoney – Pump It Up
- Venom P Stinger – Hell Street
- Painters And Dockers – Dirty Filthy Rock And Roll
- Claw Hammer – Hey Old Lady And Bert’s Song
- Gore Gore Girls – Track You Down
- The Mothers – Lessons In Love
- The End – My Confession
- Mark Of Cain – The Contender
- Speedboat – Soul City Version 1
- Perdition – New Anarchy
- Priority Orange – More
- LOLA – Riding Free
- Gravel Samwidge – Hole In My Head
- Adam And The Blackout – Rock N Roll Manimal
- Dara Puspita (Flower Girls) – A Go Go
