Smash It Up: 2023-10-12

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Blondie – Underground Girl
  3. Cable Ties – Say What You Mean
  4. LOLA – What’s The Point
  5. New Christs – I Swear
  6. El Caminos – Crazy Drivin
  7. The Raybeats – Guitar Beat
  8. The ID – Boil The Kettle Mother
  9. Hate Force Five – Rule The Night
  10. Bloodloss – Rutland Explained
  11. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Take What You Want
  12. Dark Daze – Smiling Faces
  13. C.O.F.F.I.N. – Factory Man
  14. The Clash – Know Your Rights
  15. Cull The Band – Three Time Loser
  16. I Spit On Your Gravy – Mans Not A Camel
  17. Startakit – What’s The Question
  18. The UVs – Mexican Earthshake
  19. NFI – Punk Rocks
  20. Leather Nun – No Rule
  21. Fear And Loathing – Inferior Superior
  22. Looking Out For Lilly – Hero
  23. Descendents – Smile
  24. Chinese Burns Unit – Last Beers Mine
  25. Marc Of Cain – Seein Double
  26. King Snake Roost – Cannonfodder
  27. Preytells – Come My Way
  28. The Birthday Party – Catman
  29. The Crusaders – She Beats me Up
  30. Diode – Eye Pop
  31. Green Blue – At A Loss
  32. Fun Things – When The Birdmen Fly
  33. The Damned – Over The Top
