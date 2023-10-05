Smash It Up: 2023-10-05

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Stooges – No Fun
  3. Cosmic Psychos – Feeling Average
  4. The Creepers – He’s Waiting
  5. Generation X – Kiss Me Deadly
  6. 999 – Homicide
  7. Luna Magnet – Sign On The Line
  8. Stormkastr – Dirt Road Holden Maniac
  9. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Crawl
  10. Idly By – The Other Side Of Town
  11. CHOP – Double Trouble
  12. Pretenders – Vainglorious
  13. Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
  14. Matrimony – Elvis Superstar
  15. The Snivelling Shits – Terminal Stupid
  16. Alternative TV – Action Time Vision
  17. Iron Sheiks – Jesus
  18. Linda LIndas – Racist Sexist Boy
  19. EGOS – 108KG
  20. Hard Ons – Chopping Block
  21. Head On – Impulse
  22. The Buff Medways – Medway Wheelers
  23. Cellulite – Mr Pop (Iggy)
  24. Barracudas – The Best Yeras
  25. The Heartbreakers – Chinese Rocks
  26. DOA – World War 3
  27. The Preytells – Step Up
  28. Urban DK – Future Primitive
  29. Price Of Silence – What Future
  30. The Inverts – Jubilee
  31. The Stools – Stare Scared
  32. The Pandoras – Hot Generation
  33. Joey Bedlam With Doll Squad – Tiki Lifestyle
  34. The Bash – Crying Inside
