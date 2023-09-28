Smash It Up: 2023-09-28

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Radio Birdman – Hand Of Law
- Bored – Human Being
- Jello Biafra and DOA – That’s Progress
- Miss Golly Gosh – Band Sluts
- Buzzcocks – Autonomy
- The Red Crayola – Hurricane Fighter Plane
- DOA – Kill Kill This Is Pop
- The Bandshe – Hot Mess
- The Primevils – Lazy Mosquito Soup
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- Head On – TV Eye
- LOLA – Game Over
- Descendents – Suburban Home
- The Green Circles – Sandra
- Cop Shop – Failed Assignment
- The Deadly Hume – Dirty River
- The Who – Boris The Spider
- Where’s The Pope – Geek Attack/Waiting Game
- Meanies – Record Sales
- Numbskulls – Mosquito
- The Marc Of Cain – Wake Up
- The Saints – No Time
- Lime Spiders – Action Woman
- Gordons – Future Shock
- Perdition – Oxygen
- Johnny Done And The Scabs – Lucky Country
- The Broken Jug – Forever And A Day
- Union Carbide Productions – Summer Holiday Camp
- Lubricated Goat – Meating My Head
- Catalogue – La Disco
