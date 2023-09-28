Smash It Up: 2023-09-28

Written by on September 28, 2023

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Radio Birdman – Hand Of Law
  3. Bored – Human Being
  4. Jello Biafra and DOA – That’s Progress
  5. Miss Golly Gosh – Band Sluts
  6. Buzzcocks – Autonomy
  7. The Red Crayola – Hurricane Fighter Plane
  8. DOA – Kill Kill This Is Pop
  9. The Bandshe – Hot Mess
  10. The Primevils – Lazy Mosquito Soup
  11. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  12. Head On – TV Eye
  13. LOLA – Game Over
  14. Descendents – Suburban Home
  15. The Green Circles – Sandra
  16. Cop Shop – Failed Assignment
  17. The Deadly Hume – Dirty River
  18. The Who – Boris The Spider
  19. Where’s The Pope – Geek Attack/Waiting Game
  20. Meanies – Record Sales
  21. Numbskulls – Mosquito
  22. The Marc Of Cain – Wake Up
  23. The Saints – No Time
  24. Lime Spiders – Action Woman
  25. Gordons – Future Shock
  26. Perdition – Oxygen
  27. Johnny Done And The Scabs – Lucky Country
  28. The Broken Jug – Forever And A Day
  29. Union Carbide Productions – Summer Holiday Camp
  30. Lubricated Goat – Meating My Head
  31. Catalogue – La Disco
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Freewheelin’: 2023-09-28

Current track

Title

Artist