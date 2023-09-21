Smash It Up: 2023-09-21

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Philisteins – Dont Fool Yourself
  3. The Philisteins – Some Kind Of Philisteins
  4. Freeloaders – Public Gallery
  5. Freeloaders – She’s The Centre Of The Earth
  6. Hands Of Time – Im Rowed Out
  7. Hands Of Time – Your In Your World
  8. Horrahead – Roman Spider Hero
  9. Plan 9 – Cant Stand This Love Goodbye
  10. Sonic Youth – Death Valley 69
  11. The Homicides – 666 Pack
  12. The Velvet Underground – White Light White Heat
  13. The Stranglers – Get A Grip On Yourself
  14. The Jackets – Life’s Not Like In The Movies
  15. The Packets – Surrounded By Dickheads
  16. Cheeseworld – Kiwi Invastion
  17. Stissed – Who The Fuck Has Got My Lighter
  18. Lazaro’s Dog – Slam Man
  19. Happy Porpak – Red Tractor Head
  20. NBJ – Dead Porker
  21. Deadly Hume – Interstate Girl
  22. The Bandshe – Periodic Table
  23. The Hellacopters – I Got A Right
  24. Pussycats – Riot At The Bar
  25. The Partisans – Arms Race
  26. Tumor Circus – The Man With The Corkscrew Eyes
  27. Paul Revere And The Raiders – Im Not Your Steppin Stone
  28. The Kids – This Is Rock N Roll
  29. Hells Hoist – On The Radio
  30. Dirty Junk – Hatchu
  31. Cull The Band – Master Plan
