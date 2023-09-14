Smash It Up: 2023-09-14

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Warsaw – Failures
  3. Civic – End Of The Line
  4. Wipers – Over The Edge
  5. Electric Prunes – Hideaway
  6. Kim Fowley – Strangers From The Sky
  7. Green Fuz – Green Fuz
  8. Star Ten Hash – Lust
  9. Standard Union – Such Is Life
  10. Head On – Coffin Mask
  11. Gun Control – Mr Callun
  12. Brando Rising – F Is For Fake
  13. Bitchspawn – Shuffle
  14. Rat Bait – In It To Win
  15. Ricochet Pete – Dee Dee
  16. Bloodloss – Cold And Alive
  17. The Assassins – Assassination
  18. Avant Gardiners – Chick It Up
  19. Terrance Dicks – Dumpster Love
  20. Where’s The Pope – We Want Your Beer
  21. Pop Rivets – Fun In The UK
  22. Fluffy – Barbarian
  23. Maelstrom – By Myself
  24. Hoss – Rock N Roll Worm
  25. The Lizard Train – Two Hour Hole
  26. AFCAD – Revolution
  27. On Active Service – Kicking Against The Pricks
  28. Sex PIstols – Did You No Wrong
  29. Hell – Hand Is Quicker
  30. The Damned – Beware Of The Clown
  31. Husker Du – Gravity
  32. NFI – Nothing For You
  33. Tinkerbelle – Black With Flies
  34. The Aints! – The Laughing Clowns
  35. Drones – New Kind Of Kick
  36. The Spikes – She’s Melting
