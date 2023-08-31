Smash It Up: 2023-08-31

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- The Disgruntled Taxpayers – So Fucked
- Legends Of Motorsport – Free Radical Oxygen Cells
- Blondie – Scenery
- Blondie – I Know But I Dont Know
- Pigasus – Blood And Shit
- Smallpox Confidential – Butcher Bird
- Looking Glass – Freya
- Cull The Band – Navigator
- Public Servants – Brunouts In A Government Car
- Flat Stanley – Check Out The Sellout
- The Residents – Satisfaction
- The Shower Scene From Psycho – Purple Haze
- C.O.F.F.I.N – Factory Man
- The Linda LIndas – Resolution/Revolution
- Captain Beefheart And His Magic Band – Dropout Boogie
- Liz Dealey – I Can Rock
- Bloodloss – Nutbush
- Discharge – A Look At Tomorrow
- UK Subs – Barbie’s Dead
- Fungus Brains – Car
- The Clash – Complete Control
- The Killers – Slide In Your Picture
- Attak – Murder In The Subway
- Husker DU – Statues
Reader's opinions