Smash It Up: 2023-08-31

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. The Disgruntled Taxpayers – So Fucked
  3. Legends Of Motorsport – Free Radical Oxygen Cells
  4. Blondie – Scenery
  5. Blondie – I Know But I Dont Know
  6. Pigasus – Blood And Shit
  7. Smallpox Confidential – Butcher Bird
  8. Looking Glass – Freya
  9. Cull The Band – Navigator
  10. Public Servants – Brunouts In A Government Car
  11. Flat Stanley – Check Out The Sellout
  12. The Residents – Satisfaction
  13. The Shower Scene From Psycho – Purple Haze
  14. C.O.F.F.I.N – Factory Man
  15. The Linda LIndas – Resolution/Revolution
  16. Captain Beefheart And His Magic Band – Dropout Boogie
  17. Liz Dealey – I Can Rock
  18. Bloodloss – Nutbush
  19. Discharge – A Look At Tomorrow
  20. UK Subs – Barbie’s Dead
  21. Fungus Brains – Car
  22. The Clash – Complete Control
  23. The Killers – Slide In Your Picture
  24. Attak – Murder In The Subway
  25. Husker DU – Statues
