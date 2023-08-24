Smash It Up: 2023-08-24

  1. The Damned – Smash it Up Pt2
  2. Dead Moon – Kicked Out Kicked In
  3. The Puritans – Grace Hotel
  4. The Purple Gang – Rocks In My Mouth
  5. Liz Dealy And The Twenty Second Sect – Gimme That
  6. The Twenty Second Sect – UXB
  7. Electric Badger – Piss Drunk
  8. Spiderbait – Fucking Awesome
  9. Ramones – Highest Trails Above
  10. The Spikes – River Of Love
  11. The Dagoes – Kids Got Style
  12. The Saucermen – Mule Skinner
  13. The Cramps – Greenfuzz
  14. Fear And Loathing – Crack
  15. Fear And Loathing – What Is It
  16. Toxic Shock – Concrete Jungle
  17. Stiff Richards – Got It To Go
  18. Viagra Boys – Punk Rock Loser
  19. The Acountants – Suprise Party
  20. Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Which Way To Go
  21. Exploding White Mice – Goodbye Gravity
  22. Perdition – Big Problems
  23. Life After Regan – Not On Life
  24. Cosmic Psychos – Lost Cause
  25. Iron Sheiks – Fonz
  26. Blood Sucking Freaks – Stand Aside
  27. Kamakazi – Somebody Stole My Soul
  28. MC5 – Looking At You
  29. Union Carbide Productions – Financial Declaration
  30. Lipstick Killers – Human Crash
  31. Molly Rocket – Ashphalt
