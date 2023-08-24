Smash It Up: 2023-08-24

- The Damned – Smash it Up Pt2
- Dead Moon – Kicked Out Kicked In
- The Puritans – Grace Hotel
- The Purple Gang – Rocks In My Mouth
- Liz Dealy And The Twenty Second Sect – Gimme That
- The Twenty Second Sect – UXB
- Electric Badger – Piss Drunk
- Spiderbait – Fucking Awesome
- Ramones – Highest Trails Above
- The Spikes – River Of Love
- The Dagoes – Kids Got Style
- The Saucermen – Mule Skinner
- The Cramps – Greenfuzz
- Fear And Loathing – Crack
- Fear And Loathing – What Is It
- Toxic Shock – Concrete Jungle
- Stiff Richards – Got It To Go
- Viagra Boys – Punk Rock Loser
- The Acountants – Suprise Party
- Eddy Current Suppression Ring – Which Way To Go
- Exploding White Mice – Goodbye Gravity
- Perdition – Big Problems
- Life After Regan – Not On Life
- Cosmic Psychos – Lost Cause
- Iron Sheiks – Fonz
- Blood Sucking Freaks – Stand Aside
- Kamakazi – Somebody Stole My Soul
- MC5 – Looking At You
- Union Carbide Productions – Financial Declaration
- Lipstick Killers – Human Crash
- Molly Rocket – Ashphalt
