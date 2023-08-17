Smash It Up: 2023-08-17

  1. The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
  2. Husker Du – Sexual Economics
  3. Hells Hoist – On The Radio
  4. Ramones – Pin Head
  5. The Dahlmanns – Bright City Lights
  6. Barracudas – Incredible Shrinking Mind
  7. The Damned – Motorcycle Man
  8. Died Pretty – Just Skin
  9. Died Pretty – Stoneage Cinderella
  10. Wet Taxis – Sailor’s Dream
  11. Louis Tillet And The Cast Of Aspersions – Children Of The Cave
  12. Hot Tomatoes – Gun Collector
  13. Order Of Decay – Order Of Decay
  14. The Butcher Shop – 900 000 000 Decibels
  15. Hydromedusa – Faceless
  16. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Make Me Sick
  17. Magic Dirt – Heavy Business
  18. The Plague – Zombie Holocaust
  19. Cable Ties – Change
  20. Public Image LTD – Annalisa
  21. Electric Badger – Zebedee Rhino
  22. Filthy Scumbags – Filthy Scumbags
  23. Iggy And The Stooges – Skull Rings
  24. Johnny Dole And The Scabs – Little Lord Punk
  25. Fungus Brains – Death Dance
  26. Sleaford Mods – Second
  27. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  28. The 745 – Full Force 45
  29. Fear And Loathing – Hate Violence Death And War
  30. The Wild Gooms – You Did Me Wrong
