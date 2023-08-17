Smash It Up: 2023-08-17

- The Damned – Smash It Up Pt2
- Husker Du – Sexual Economics
- Hells Hoist – On The Radio
- Ramones – Pin Head
- The Dahlmanns – Bright City Lights
- Barracudas – Incredible Shrinking Mind
- The Damned – Motorcycle Man
- Died Pretty – Just Skin
- Died Pretty – Stoneage Cinderella
- Wet Taxis – Sailor’s Dream
- Louis Tillet And The Cast Of Aspersions – Children Of The Cave
- Hot Tomatoes – Gun Collector
- Order Of Decay – Order Of Decay
- The Butcher Shop – 900 000 000 Decibels
- Hydromedusa – Faceless
- Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Make Me Sick
- Magic Dirt – Heavy Business
- The Plague – Zombie Holocaust
- Cable Ties – Change
- Public Image LTD – Annalisa
- Electric Badger – Zebedee Rhino
- Filthy Scumbags – Filthy Scumbags
- Iggy And The Stooges – Skull Rings
- Johnny Dole And The Scabs – Little Lord Punk
- Fungus Brains – Death Dance
- Sleaford Mods – Second
- Pelvis – Peach Juice
- The 745 – Full Force 45
- Fear And Loathing – Hate Violence Death And War
- The Wild Gooms – You Did Me Wrong
